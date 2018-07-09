Residential inverter batteries are essential for areas with frequent power outages.

They store electricity and supply it to the inverters when the main supply is disrupted.

Is a basic inverter battery a good investment?

While they’re common, it does not mean they’re the best options for your home.

Here are some reasons why you should consider buying the advanced battery types instead of the traditional lead-acid model.

Requires High Maintenance

The traditional model of residential inverter batteries converts DC (Direct Current) from batteries into AC (Alternating Current). For longevity and optimal performance, they must be well-maintained.

Signs of damage, corrosion, or leaks are common for the basic inverter batteries. Therefore, it is important to keep them clean to avoid poor performance.

This demands regular inspections to check the connections and also to monitor water levels. Professional maintenance is thus required.

Scheduling checks by qualified technicians at regular intervals can be a costly affair, making basic inverter batteries high maintenance. A hybrid home battery storage is better as it requires low maintenance.

Cannot Power Indefinitely

If your inverter doesn’t provide a steady supply of electricity, it cannot support the essentials at home – lights, fans, home security system, kitchen appliances, washing machine, and more.

This is inconvenient and disturbs the whole purpose of having a power backup during long hours of a power cut.

Basic inverters are prone to overloading and often face premature battery failure. They also take considerable time charging up, thereby increasing downtime.

When you need several gadgets at your home to work simultaneously on battery power, the traditional models are not the wise choice, as they mostly end up being incapable of providing power indefinitely.

Damages During Power Surges

Nowadays, power surges due to lightning and fluctuations in the electric grid are as common as power outages.

A voltage higher than the battery capacity can cause overheating. This, in turn, affects the battery cells. Also, it leads to the formation of harmful gases inside the battery, which can cause serious health hazards.

While the basic inverters are cheaper, they do not come with surge protectors or tech safety tools. Hence, they are prone to damage during hours of operation when there is a spike in the power supply.

No Fast Charging

Fast Charging is never an option when it comes to traditional inverter batteries.

If you think charging them to higher voltages stimulates better functioning and speeds up the entire process, you cannot be more mistaken.

This could lead to overcharging and overheating, rendering your battery useless. Overloading can damage the Printed Circuit Board (PCB), ultimately reducing its lifespan and leaving it in need of costly repairs.

So, make sure to opt for those batteries where the charging settings can be assigned in a way that ensures safe and efficient charging.

Temperature Affects Performance

Basic inverter batteries do not perform consistently in all weathers. Temperature changes take a toll on their function and efficiency.

When exposed to an environment with higher temperatures, the batteries overheat and lose capacity over time.

In conditions where the temperatures are low, their ability to supply power efficiently is significantly reduced.

Mitigating this fluctuation is not so easy when it comes to a traditional inverter battery. While providing insulation and ventilation could solve this to some extent, it cannot be tackled entirely.

Conclusion

The right battery is important for efficiency and reliability. Keeping these points in mind while choosing residential inverter batteries offers notable advantages.

Most battery types, like Lithium-ion and Tubular Lead-Acid, serve your home well for longer periods. They have high performance efficiency and are easy to maintain, which traditional inverters lack.

So, it is high time you quit the basic type and spend your money on an advanced power backup solution that is ideal for your home’s needs!

Image: Pexels