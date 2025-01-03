Sore and Stuck? How WFH Broke Your Body (And What You Can Do About It)

words Alexa Wang

Working from home sounded like a dream—no commute, your couch doubling as an office, and “business casual” becoming “whatever’s clean.” But here we are, shoulders slouched like the Hunchback of Zoom Calls, spines crying for mercy, and wrists teetering on the edge of rebellion. Remote work turned our spaces into offices, but our bodies? Those got left behind. So why does everything hurt—and, more importantly, how do you fix it?

Why Your Back Feels Like It’s 80 Years Old

Your couch, bed, or favorite armchair—none of these are designed for 8 hours of work (even if your cat thinks otherwise). When you’re slumped in a half-laying, half-sitting position, your spine pays the price. Poor posture isn’t just about looking like you gave up; it compresses your vertebrae, stresses out your lower back, and tightens everything from your hips to your shoulders.

Here’s the kicker: humans weren’t meant to sit still for hours. Movement keeps your joints lubricated and muscles engaged, but when you’re frozen in front of a screen? Stiffness becomes a given, and back pain sneaks up like a bad Tinder date—you didn’t ask for it, but now you’re stuck dealing with it.

What helps? A proper chair might sound boring, but it’s a lifesaver. Toss in a couple of short movement breaks—walk to the kitchen, pretend you’re on a call while pacing, or lean into a stretch mid-email. Simple tweaks save your spine before it stages a mutiny. And if you need something more targeted, start looking up stretches for back pain relief. They’re fast, effective, and—let’s face it—free.

Shoulders Up to Your Ears? Yeah, That’s a Problem

There’s a reason your shoulders are always creeping higher than your jawline—stress. Combine work deadlines, never-ending notifications, and bad ergonomics, and suddenly, your shoulders are holding tension like they’re prepping for a cage fight.

When you hunch forward toward your laptop, your shoulder and neck muscles strain to keep your head balanced. If you’re constantly scrunching up to type or clicking away on a too-high desk? It’s like handing those muscles a cement block and expecting them to chill.

To reset, start with your workstation. Your screen should be at eye level, your shoulders relaxed, and your elbows at a 90-degree angle. Sounds technical, but your body will thank you. From there, get serious about relaxation. Drop your shoulders down, roll them back, and breathe deep. A little mindfulness goes a long way. Don’t wait until you’ve locked yourself into human pretzel mode before addressing it—trust me.

Sore Muscles? Time to Call for Backup

Here’s the thing: your body might already be screaming for some outside help. Muscle knots, tension, and soreness pile up faster than unread emails. And if you’re someone who feels it most after a long day glued to the screen, it’s time to bring in reinforcements.

That’s where a CBD rub to soothe sore muscles comes into play. It’s like sending an apology letter to your body—“Sorry for making you sit in that dining chair all day. Here’s something to make up for it.” CBD-infused topicals are the modern-day magic wand: they absorb quickly, work deep into the muscle, and offer sweet relief exactly where you need it most. Whether you’re dealing with stiff shoulders, lower back pain, or aching forearms, this stuff delivers. It’s simple, effective, and—bonus—doesn’t involve popping pills.

The Wrists That Keep You Up at Night

Your wrists have officially been overworked and underpaid. Whether you’re clicking through spreadsheets, hammering out emails, or doom-scrolling between meetings, those tiny joints are pulling more weight than they should. And when the ache sets in, you know it’s bad.

Repetitive strain injuries (RSI) aren’t just buzzwords—they’re what happens when your wrists and hands get stuck doing the same movements over and over. Add in a poorly placed keyboard or mouse, and you’re setting yourself up for tingling, numbness, or full-blown pain.

Fixing this means getting ergonomic. Elevate your wrists so they’re level with your keyboard, invest in a supportive mouse pad, and take frequent breaks from typing—shake it out, flex your fingers, and stretch your forearms. And if the pain’s already too far gone? Don’t ignore it. Give those wrists a rest before they stage a walkout.

Tech Neck: The Silent Saboteur

Look down. That’s the position you’re probably in while reading this—chin tucked, head dropped, eyes glued to your screen. Now, hold that position for hours on end, and welcome to the phenomenon lovingly known as “tech neck.” It’s not cute, and it’s definitely not harmless.

Your head weighs about 10 pounds. For every inch you tilt it forward, the pressure on your neck muscles increases exponentially. That’s why looking down at your phone, tablet, or laptop leaves you feeling sore and fatigued—your neck is holding up what feels like a bowling ball.

The fix is simple, even if it feels awkward at first. Keep screens at eye level so you’re not constantly looking down. Strengthen your neck and upper back muscles with regular stretches (like chin tucks or shoulder rolls), and be mindful of your posture—yes, I’m talking to you slouchers. The sooner you fix it, the sooner you stop feeling like you’ve been hit by a truck.

The Forgotten Feet

Let’s not ignore the unsung heroes of your WFH setup: your feet. If you’re the kind of person who kicks off shoes the minute you’re home (relatable), you’re probably working barefoot or in socks. It feels cozy, sure, but standing or walking around without proper support can lead to heel pain, arch strain, or aching ankles.

Feet need support, plain and simple. Sitting all day might not seem like a foot problem, but when you get up to stretch or move around, you’re stepping onto unsupported arches. Over time, that stress builds up, making every step feel like a small punishment.

To combat it, consider supportive slippers or insoles that cradle your feet even when you’re off the clock. If you like standing desks, make sure you’ve got an anti-fatigue mat to cushion the impact. Small changes make a big difference—your feet deserve better than being an afterthought.

Show Your Body Some Respect

Working from home is here to stay, but that doesn’t mean you have to live in pain. The aches and stiffness aren’t just annoying—they’re your body’s way of saying, “Hey, something’s not right.” From tweaking your setup to finding new ways to unwind, giving yourself a little TLC doesn’t take much. Start moving, stretch it out, and if all else fails, find tools that work for you—because WFH doesn’t have to mean WTF happened to my body.