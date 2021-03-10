Simple Tech Hacks for Small Business Owners

words Al Woods

If you own a small business and want to leverage the power of simple technology, you’re in luck. Some of the best ways to use technology for success are simple, inexpensive (or free), and easy to find online or elsewhere. The beauty of the top tech hacks is that just about anyone can put them to use right away, even with minimal experience.

Anyone who operates their own company faces a common set of chores. These everyday hurdles include chores like coming up with relevant content for business blogs, finding the right keywords for marketing materials, and dealing with quarterly tax filings. Technology shouldn’t slow you down, nor should you need a college degree in IT just to be a successful entrepreneur. Here’s more about the tech hacks that can help you get through each of those challenges with ease.

Learn to Use Voice-to-Text for Blogging

Hate typing content? Who doesn’t? The good news is that you don’t have to. In the past few years, voice-to-text (V2T) technology has advanced by gargantuan leaps. It still takes a while to train the apps, but after a few hours of working with the programs, you’ll be amazed at how quickly you can create relevant, timely, conversational-sounding blog and website content, just by talking into a mic. A rule of thumb can be for those who regularly use V2T for content production can say that their output increases about five-fold once they become familiar with using the program.

Use Intent SEO for Maximum Marketing Effect

Intent SEO is a powerful new way of leveraging the power of keywords to ramp up your marketing efforts and multiply revenue for your business. It’s easy to learn the technique and discover how to regularly outrank your most ardent competitors for page placement. Intent SEO uses action, or intention words are part of larger keywords. It’s a way of guiding visitors to your site based on their search intent, like finding something, shopping for a product, or buying anything you sell.

Use a Top-Ranked Tax Software

Unless you love preparing your own business tax returns four times per year, it’s wise to hire a professional or use a top-notch software. For owners of micro-companies, the app route is usually the best. Otherwise, you end up paying too much money to a tax pro who can simply show you how to use the relevant app yourself. The trick with taxation-related apps is selecting the one that’s right for you.

Ask friends, other owners, and your accountant friends what products might be good for a company like yours. Additionally, check with some of the major sellers of financial software and tell them what you’re looking for. The good news is that there’s something out there for everyone, and you shouldn’t have to spend a bundle for the software. Don’t forget to opt for free upgrades, even if you have to pay a bit more up front. That way, you can get at least five years out of a reliable program that gets the job done.