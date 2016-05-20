Prom is one of those events people talk about long after high school ends. But leading up to it, stress can take over if you’re not prepared. What should be a fun celebration can quickly become chaotic if you forget small tasks or leave things too late.

Many people think they have everything under control, but the week before prom is often packed with overlooked details. That final week isn’t just about counting down the days. It’s your chance to tie up loose ends and catch problems before they turn into emergencies. In this article, we will cover many of the steps to take the week leading up to the prom.

1 – Finalize Your Outfit

Start with your outfit. This is one of the most common sources of stress in the final days before prom, and it doesn’t have to be. Try everything on from head to toe. Don’t assume your dress or suit still fits just because it did last month. Check for tight spots, loose buttons, missing pieces, or anything that might cause a problem on the day of. If something’s off, there’s still time to fix it now, but not if you wait until the night before.

If you’re wearing a dress, remember that prom outfits are usually more formal than what you wore to homecoming. The difference between homecoming and prom dresses can catch people off guard, especially if you expect the same level of effort to work for both. Prom often means floor-length gowns, while homecoming tends to be more relaxed. Whatever your choice, make sure it fits well, is clean, and matches the formality of the event.

Your shoes, jewelry, and any other accessories should be ready too. If your shoes are new, wear them around the house a bit to break them in. You don’t want blisters halfway through the night. Try your entire outfit on and look in the mirror with a critical eye. If anything feels wrong, trust that feeling and fix it now. This step alone can save you from major stress later.

2 – Confirm Beauty Appointments

Call or message every place where you’ve booked an appointment. Whether it’s for hair, nails, makeup, or a barber visit, confirm the time and date. Don’t assume they have you on the calendar. Last-minute surprises like a missing appointment can throw off your entire day. If something got lost in their system, you still have time to find a backup.

If you’re doing any skincare treatments, do them earlier in the week. That gives your skin time to calm down if it reacts. The same goes for anything involving waxing or new products. Don’t try something risky the night before. It’s easy to think a last-minute change will make you look better, but it usually adds stress. Stick with what’s already worked for you in the past.

Pick up anything you’ll need for touch-ups. That includes makeup products you plan to carry with you, a setting spray, or even blotting paper if you expect to get shiny. Being prepared now means you won’t need to scramble the night of prom looking for a store that’s still open. These small things may not seem important, but they often make the biggest difference when the day finally arrives.

3 – Prepare Emergency Items

You’ll need a few essentials with you on prom night, and it’s best to prepare them now. Start with a small bag or clutch that fits your must-haves. Think ahead about what you’ll actually use. Lipstick or gloss, breath mints, blotting paper, and a hair tie are common. If you need medication, include that too. Just include what solves problems fast.

Band-aids are smart to bring, especially if your shoes are stiff or new. A single blister can ruin your night. You don’t want to be walking around in pain or asking someone for help. Also, think about how you’ll carry your phone, ID, and money. If your dress or suit doesn’t have pockets, make sure everything fits in your bag and stays secure.

Charge your phone fully before you leave, and bring a small portable charger if you have one. You’ll likely be taking photos, texting your group, or checking the time throughout the night. You don’t want your battery dying halfway through. By packing these items now, you’ll avoid last-minute stress and feel more ready for anything that comes up.

4 – Practice Self-Care

Take care of yourself the week before prom or you’ll feel it by the time the night arrives. Sleep is often the first thing to go when you’re busy, but it matters more than you think. Tired eyes, low energy, and irritability can all show up if you don’t rest. Stick to a consistent bedtime and avoid late-night scrolling that eats up your hours.

Drink water throughout the week. Staying hydrated helps your skin, your mood, and your energy. Don’t try crash diets or skip meals to fit into your outfit. It won’t help and could leave you feeling weak or sick on prom night. Eat regular, balanced meals instead. You’ll look better and feel better.

5 – Have a Backup Plan

Even with the best planning, something can still go wrong. That’s why you need a backup plan. Start with your ride. If you’re getting picked up by a friend, a parent, or a car service, know what you’ll do if they cancel. Have another contact ready or talk to someone you trust who can step in if needed. You don’t want to be stuck with no way to get to prom.

Make sure at least one person knows your full plan for the night. Share your schedule with a parent, sibling, or close friend. That is not part of your group. Let them know where you’ll be before prom, during, and afterward. If your phone dies or you get separated from your group, someone should be able to reach you or help find you.