Long Term Care for Your Jewellery

words Al Woods

Okay, whether you own heaps of jewellery or a single ring that your significant other gave you years ago, I’m sure it’s important to you, and you’re doing your utmost to keep it clean, tidy and in good condition.

If you’re new to the jewellery care regimen and have noticed some shabby looking rings or necklaces in your collection, you might be thinking of how to go about fixing it. Should you take it to your nearest jeweller to clean it up nicely, or is there a product you can use to bring it back to its former glory? What should you do?

TLC & Security – A Good Combination

Whether it’s fine or cosmetic jewellery, it’s as clear as a crystal that all jewellery needs a bit of TLC to keep it at its shiny best. Also, some decorative metals may be worth more than others; however, all must have some sentimental value for you. So one way you can take care of your sparkly baubles is to insure them. According to Lemonade, one of the leading insurance brands, you can include it in your base renters or homeowners policy. This way, your jewels, bangles and baubles can get the protection they deserve. But if your jewels are worth more than $1500 you will have to purchase an add-on endorsement, also known as Extra Coverage at Lemonade.

Please read further for our tips on caring for your jewellery in the long term so that its value doesn’t depreciate.

Pixabay

Regular Checks

It’s easy not to notice when your jewellery needs a wipe down, either because it’s hidden away in some jewellery box or you wear it all the time, and it has become a part of you. Nevertheless, you need to check it to see what condition it’s in.

Intervals of six to twelve months should be enough time for your jewellery to become dusty and grimy. So checking them properly at those intervals, especially the highly valued ones, should be regularly done. For example, if you have sterling silver pieces, they can easily become tarnished and need to be treated extra special, so checking them means you can prevent damage.

Wash Your Jewellery

The first and simplest cleaning step you can do is wash your jewellery ; all your gems can benefit from this. This step may even be the only one necessary for specific pieces.

Use some warm water and a gentle liquid soap to give your rings or bracelets a nice bath. Hand soap, woollen soap and even soap without moisturiser should work. Use a small nail brush to remove grime and dirt from the crevices and then rinse clean

Remember not to soak your pieces for too long, and once you remove them, dry them thoroughly and carefully.

Eradicate Tarnish With a Polishing Cloth

Tarnishing is a natural process with metals, and some depreciate faster than others. However, it’s not the end of the world, as tarnish can be easily removed. If you find traces of damage on your jewellery, you can use a precious metal polishing cloth to remove it.

You can buy polishing cloth at many jewellery outlets and precious metal vendors; it is also available online. Once you’re done cleaning your items, you can rinse the chemical residue and thoroughly dry it off.

Using an Ultrasonic Cleaner

Use an ultrasonic cleaner for intricate pieces that are hard to clean. If you’re battling with tough grime and dust, try investing in a cheap ultrasonic cleaner and follow the instructions. Bear in mind, this type of device doesn’t remove tarnish and shouldn’t be used all the time.

If your jewellery has black pieces or gems such as pearls, turquoise or lapis lazuli, then you should avoid the ultrasonic cleaner altogether.

Silver Drip

Silver drip is very effective when it comes to removing tarnish from sterling silver. It works well for silver chains and bracelets.

The good thing about silver drip is that you can find it easily at your local supermarket or pharmacy, and it’s not expensive. All you have to do is follow the instructions and rinse well when finished.

Similarly to an ultrasonic device, you should only use silver drip on select jewellery to prevent damage and imperfections. It’s a rather elegant and affordable technique to keep your jewellery in good condition.

Pixabay

To Sum It Up

Taking care of your jewellery shouldn’t be a problematic or extravagant exercise. On the contrary, you should be able to keep it in a favourable condition by doing regular checks and knowing when to spruce it up a bit.

Remember not to apply any harsh cleaning materials to it and carefully store it in a safe place, which will ensure you don’t have to clean it too soon after and won’t depreciate.