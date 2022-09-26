Source: Freepik.com

Styling is not about having the most expensive clothes or following or trying every trend, but about how you combine things and express your personality without hesitation.

Even the most basic outfit can be transformed into something special, decorated, and even unique with the right information.

Whether you are going to work, a party, or just living your life, below are some style tricks to help you perfect your appearance without making your wardrobe too complex.

Let’s review them in detail…

Ensure the Perfect Fit and Balance

One of the biggest secrets to looking stylish is wearing clothes that fit well. Even the most fashionable outfit can fall flat if it’s too tight, too loose, or poorly proportioned.

Pay attention to customisation: a jacket that fits well, trousers hemmed correctly, or a shirt that fits perfectly upon your shoulders can make a huge difference in how you look.

Balance is more than necessary. When you have something oversized on top, make the bottom part more streamlined.

If the dress is minimal and neutral, consider adding interest with layering. These minor changes immediately add balance and beauty to your overall appearance.

Make Your Outfit Complete with Classic Accessories

Accessories are where style truly comes to life. They can turn ordinary outfits into memorable ones. Watches, belts, shoes, and jewelry should be subtle and should not overwhelm your appearance, no matter which outfit you wear.

An iconic watch can primarily serve as a symbol of prestige and luxury. To those who enjoy sophisticated design and classical style, Kennedy’s Patek Philippe watches are among the best examples of how luxury accessories can be effectively incorporated into both business and informal attire.

Think versatile when choosing the right accessories. Neutral colors, simple designs, and high-quality fabrics ensure your items match a variety of outfits. A carefully selected accessory will become your signature, adding a touch of elegance every time you put it on.

Use Colours Strategically, Not Excessively

Colours play a huge role in defining style. However, it’s often misused. Being overly bold and using a variety of bright colors isn’t a good choice. So, be smart and strategic. Make a neutral base, such as black, white, navy, beige, or grey, and pair it with one or two accent colors.

A pocket square, a scarf, a tote bag, or a pair of shoes can add life to your outfit without taking over. Knowing what colours go well with your skin color is another top way to make you look more well-groomed and self-assured. There is no doubt that timeless color combinations are always winning.

Focus On Details and Ways to Groom Yourself

Styling revolves around the spectacular ways to present yourself and how you make yourself stand out from the crowd. Clean shoes, pressed clothes, and proper grooming can make you look more refined and impressive. Beyond that, a sharp haircut, neat facial hair, and subtle fragrance all contribute to the charm of your outfit.

Minor things, such as cuffing your sleeves, tucking your shirt properly, or rolling your trousers, can improve your overall appearance. These finishing touches are deliberate and loving, the ingredients of great style.

words by Alexa Wang