Doctor-Approved Ways Of Treating Hyperpigmentation

words Al Woods

Skin conditions are fairly normal for some of us, however, some of these skin conditions are a hassle and very hard to treat. One example is hyperpigmentation — a state where patches of your skin became darker than your usual skin tone. Most common causes of hyperpigmentation are:

Skin trauma, like pimple marks, eczema, insect bites, wounds, injury, and inflammation.

Melasma, which is a skin condition that is more common for pregnant women but can also affect males. The cause is unknown but the common triggers include sun exposure, pregnancy, birth control pills, and cosmetics.

Sun exposure is also a cause of hyperpigmentation, when your skin produces more melanin to fight off UV rays, it can produce dark sunspots.

Medical conditions or medication can also cause hyperpigmentation. Some medical conditions can increase the production of melanin. Moreover, some medications can also cause hyperpigmentation.

Although these dark spots are a pain in the neck, the good thing is there are doctor-approved ways to treat them. Take a look at this list to find the perfect treatment for you.

Moisturizer and Vitamin C Serum

Using moisturizer and vitamin C serum is beneficial to your skin. A good moisturizer will keep your skin healthy and can tone down any problems such as hyperpigmentation. If you are hesitant to try surgical intervention or have a mild case, you can use moisturizer and vitamin serum to avoid your condition from progressing. This method will be slow, but this is a cautious way to treat hyperpigmentation.

Hydroquinone Cream

If hydroquinone sounds new to you, this is because they are usually prescribed by a dermatologist. Hydroquinone is an ingredient that helps improve hyperpigmentation by slowing down the production of melanin. This is done through the process of bleaching, through this, it will help fade the dark spots that exist on your face. Strong hydroquinone is a prescribed drug in some other country, thus you should ask your dermatologist before using it. If you want to use this you can check with your doctor first, or if you want to research hydroquinone and more skincare guides on hyperpigmentation, you can check out The Derm Detective for further information regarding this. However, hydroquinone can cause redness of skin, dryness and can make you sensitive to the sun, so you should consult a doctor before deciding to use it on your own.

Laser Treatment

Laser treatment is a more extreme way to treat hyperpigmentation. This process will use a laser machine that will poke a shallow wound on your skin to trigger renewal and remove any previous and existing damage on it. There are different types of laser treatments depending on your case, but they can remove any skin pigmentation and imperfection in your face quickly. Laser treatment is a great option but the downside is that it can be expensive.

Hyperpigmentation can be bothersome, and it can also make us lose confidence in facing people. But with the help of science and technology, there is now a way for you to make them disappear. And with these helpful suggestions, you can now decide on which method you want to use. Last but not the least, make sure that you have a healthy diet, drink plenty of water, and have a healthy lifestyle to help your skin be more glowing.