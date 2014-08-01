Six Tiny Tragedies of Life

words Alexa Wang

This list is for people who want the fun-fact version of sad music for when you are feeling sad. In the times we live, real tragedies abound.

Sometimes it makes it easier to focus on the trivial and inconsequential—no matter how unjust these little petty things make the world seem at times.

If you’re in a grocery store and you place a refrigerated item in a non-refrigerated section of the store, the managers are obligated to have it thrown out.

Rules are not made for people like you and me. Generally, they are made for the lowest common denominators of humankind. The reason refrigerated items must be treated with such skepticism by store managers is because the lowest common denominators of spoiled milk could mean a huge lawsuit.

You can never have a pet a platypus no matter how eye-wateringly adorable. They have poisonous spurs on their hind legs

The plural of platypus is platypi. These tiny crosses between a duck and an otter are beyond exotic. They are basically aliens.

Not only are they part of a hyper-exclusive family of mammals that lay eggs, they are also one of the few creatures in the world that inject poison through their limbs (another example of a creature that uses this mechanism is the centipede).

Platypi are yet another example of why you must keep your hands to yourself on your upcoming trip to Australia.

Most of the original 7 wonders of the world have been destroyed through the ages

The original 7 wonders of the world were:

The Great Pyramid of Giza

The Colossus of Rhodes

The Lighthouse of Alexandria

The Temple of Artemis

The Mausoleum at Halicarnassus

The Statue of Zeus

And the Hanging Gardens of Babylon

This list of 7 manmade wonders of the world was original created by Greek tourists who would explore antiquity. If you look for the wonders of the world on Google, it is actually quite difficult to pinpoint exactly what they are. The reason for this is basically that human beings have been sightseeing since literal ancient times.

I’m glad my ancestors got to enjoy, because today, only a single one of these original wonders of the world remains standing—the Great Pyramid of Giza.

If you live in a house that was built before 1970, your plumbing is probably going to explode in the next decade or so

American homes built before the 80s tended to use metal plumbing rather than plastic PVC. The reason this is problematic is that metal plumbing will corrode over time. Copper is the only metal that is even somewhat sustainable for pipes.

Plumbing has changed quite a bit over the decades.

If you own an older home with metallic plumbing and you would like to do some maintenance work on it to avoid a tiny tragedy, there are steps you can take. According to Fixitright Plumbing, DIY plumbers before 2010 basically had no chance against a severely clogged drain. Today, however, we have water jet machines that are easier for untrained professionals to use for unclogging. Previous generations had to use the infamous “electric drain eel.” These cumbersome machines tended to be extremely finicky and could easily get stuck inside the drain if you were not careful.

Banks will penalize you if they know you gamble online, even if you win more than you lose

Credit scores are the way banks define who we are. That’s the real tiny tragedy. We have no control over how they choose to measure us and ultimately, they have control over whether or not we can get that mortgage.

You’re supposed to eat the skin of the kiwi

I know. The world is a cruel and unusual place. For the sake of fairness, it should be mentioned that in Japan, eating an apple whole is seen as equally abominable. They only ever cut their apples.

The skin of the kiwi fruit can boost folate by 32%, raise vitamin E concentration by 34%, and obviously increase fiber by a huge amount as well.

In its native China, kiwi has been eaten in this abhorrent way for literally thousands of years.

If you can’t beat ‘em, join em, I guess.