Western Wear Buying Guide: Rock Your Authentic Style with Confidence

words Alexa Wang

Modern Western wear lets you combine contemporary fashion with the classic cowboy aesthetic, which is why it’s so popular. With its cowboys and huge ranches, the Wild West has always captured the hearts of people all over the world. This fashion trend is no longer limited by geography. It’s now a worldwide phenomenon that keeps growing. From rugged jeans to statement hats, this guide is your passport to a wardrobe that reflects the untamed West.

Pick a Reputable Brand

Who doesn’t want to strut their stuff with a little cowboy or cowgirl flair? When hunting for that perfect pair of boots or the hat that’ll make heads turn, choose a brand with a reputation for quality, craftsmanship, and that authentic rodeo spirit. And if you don’t know where to start, I’d recommend high-quality Ariat Western wear.

This brand isn’t just known for its logo but also for the long story behind it. The inspiration behind the name was the popular racing horse Secretariat, who won the 1973 Triple Crown. The company started by crafting top-notch riding boots for athletes that incorporated innovative footwear technologies. Its expert product team now creates cutting-edge, award-winning performance garments and footwear for a variety of outdoor and workplace settings.

Ariat clothing is comfortable, fashionable, and excels in any type of weather. This brand collaborates with top-tier biomechanical research teams and testing facilities to enhance the performance, comfort, and durability of their clothes. It continually pushes the boundaries of functionality and style by field-testing every one of their products with consumers. You can rock your Ariat Western wear while gardening, chilling indoors, or when you’re out on the town with your crew. Even if you’re knee-deep in the dirt, tending to your prized veggies, these clothes will keep you feeling comfy and looking fly.

High-quality garments and footwear demand superior craftsmanship, materials, and design. A team of professionals addresses every aspect of Ariat apparel, from the toughness of the materials and quality to the number of stitches in critical areas of its boots. The riding boots undergo 150 stages of manufacturing, which guarantees superior performance, fit, and longevity.

The Ariat team often revisits different aspects of the clothing, including the innovative materials, fits, and features that make Ariat Western clothing unique. To give each pair of jeans a distinctive look, denim “artists” give them a finishing touch while using cutting-edge sustainable techniques.

Staples of Western Wear

Jeans

Firstly, you need a versatile pair of jeans that will keep you feeling comfortable and looking stylish. Brands like Ariat, Wrangler, and Cinch are known for high-quality Western clothing, and they offer premium jeans with the proper fit and style. Western jeans don’t have many embellishments and are longer and fuller at the bottom to fit cowboy boots.

Denim is generally a popular material in Western style, so when you get tired of your reliable jeans, you can switch them up with a denim skirt. On those chilly days, throw on a casual denim jacket. And if you’re a big fan of denim, there’s nothing wrong with rocking a full “Texas tuxedo” style.

Flannel Shirt

The rugged charm and versatility make the flannel shirt the undisputed king of the Western look. You can pair it with your favourite pair of jeans for that classic cowboy vibe, or throw it over a tee for a laid-back, effortlessly cool rancher aesthetic.

The eye-catching patterns add some visual interest to any outfit you decide to wear. Plaid, checks, or stripes—there are many fashionable choices to complement your style. Each pattern tells a story and gives your outfit an extra dose of character and authenticity.

This is a fantastic gift for the outdoorsy guy in your life. Whether he’s hiking rugged trails, setting up camp under the stars, or just soaking in the great outdoors, this shirt will feel like a warm hug from Mother Nature. The cotton material feels like wearing clouds—soft, cosy, and ready for any adventure. Whether he’s layering up for chilly mornings or tying it around his waist when the day warms up, this garment is as adaptable as the guy you’re gifting it to.

But here’s the kicker—it’s not just about the look. A good old-fashioned flannel shirt wraps you in a cosy embrace that’s as comforting as a campfire under the stars. It’s like the shirt itself is telling tales of dusty trails, cattle drives, and adventures under the big, open sky.

Cowboy Boots

When someone mentions “Western wear,” cowboy boots are often the first thing that comes to mind. There are various types of cowboy boots available online, including western work, stockman, roper, and authentic cowboy. Manufacturers typically use calfskin leather for their boots, but you can also come across many exotic skins, such as ostrich, lizard, and crocodile. Many people associate cowboy boots with having a narrow toe, and this is a style that you can often see in stores. But there are many different toe shapes available.

Those who live in warm areas might be wondering: Can I wear cowboy boots in the summertime? And the secret of these boots is that they’re surprisingly versatile. Go for a pair with a breathable leather upper, and suddenly, you have some summer-friendly kicks. They’re not just a nod to Western tradition; they’re a practical choice for keeping your feet cool while looking effortlessly stylish.

Cowboy Hat

A stunning cowboy hat is a statement piece for any Western outfit. The design and brim are meant to shield you from the sun and rain, and the unique style has evolved into a work of art. These accessories are often made of felt for formal events and cool or cold weather, and straw for summertime and more relaxed settings. Remember to take proper measurements before you order so that you get the right hat size.

Statement Belt

A stylish belt is another staple accessory for those who love Western style. You can choose a plain leather belt or one with branding or accents made of silver or nickel. If you decide to go with exotic leather for your cowboy boots, you should look for a matching belt. A big belt buckle will require your belt to be tailored to fit.

Return Policy

When shopping for Western wear online, it’s not just about clicking ‘add to cart’ and hoping for the best. What’s a perfect fit for one brand might be a wild mismatch for another. That’s why you want a return policy that’s as flexible as a cowboy on horseback. And don’t forget the unexpected—what if the package arrives looking like it took a detour through a dust storm? A good return policy means you can instantly return the package and get a fresh one sent your way.