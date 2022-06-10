We all know the feeling: The clock strikes 3, and you suddenly crave munchies to get through the class. High-protein snacks can be a quick hunger fix and provide nutrients for a balanced diet.

Moreover, as a macronutrient, protein builds and maintains muscle, improves hormone production, promotes healthy hair growth, balances blood sugar, and makes you feel full while reducing overeating. So, which snacks are considered high-protein munchies with a great taste? Here are six crowd favourites that will certainly keep you fuller longer.

– Beef Jerky

Original Beef Chief Jerky is an excellent high-protein source with low carbohydrates. It’s portable, tasty, and easy to pull out and munch. A 1-ounce serving of one beef strip has approximately 9 grams of protein and 114 calories. You can combine it with raw or roasted almonds to tack on vitamin E, fibre, and protein. However, watch for options with minimal ingredients and less than 300 milligrams of sodium per serving.

Nutrition Count

Protein: 9 g

Calories: 114 kcal

– Yogurt Parfait

Nonfat Greek yogurt is packed with more protein and is thicker and creamier than conventional flavoured yogurts, which usually have high added sugar. Combining Greek yogurt with fresh berries can add just the right amount of sweetness and balance the subtle tang of the yogurt without sugar or honey. Unsalted almonds are also an effective source of protein. You can slice them into small bits and add them to give your parfait a great crunch.

Nutrition Count

Protein: 17 g

Calories: 240 kcal

– Hard-Boiled Eggs

Is there a better high-protein snack than hard-boiled eggs? They are especially popular because they are portable and easy to make. Two large eggs are a good source of vitamins A, E, and D, folate, iron, and choline. A perfect grab-and-go snack, you can peel and eat them as is or with a pinch of salt or pepper to enhance the taste. Add a piece of toast or eat it with salad greens for a more complete meal.

Nutrition Count

Protein: 12.5 g (for two eggs)

Calories: 145 kcal

– Apple Slices with Peanut Butter

Imagine the first bite of an apple slice dipped into gooey peanut butter. It’s a celebration of flavours in your mouth. Because of the fact that it’s completely nutritious, you don’t have to feel guilty for indulging in this nutty treat. While apples help reduce blood pressure, inflammation, and the risk of cardiovascular disease, peanut butter contains a combination of protein, healthy fats, and polyphenols, known to improve cognitive abilities. If you want to make it more filling, add two slices of wheat toast.

Nutrition Count

Protein: 8 g

Calories: 290 kcal

– Cheese with Wheat Crackers

The classic combo of cheese sticks and whole-wheat crackers is another popular pick in the high-protein food category. Unlike white flour, whole-wheat crackers are low in sodium and high in fibre and protein. Cheese sticks are an easy, portable snack essential for calcium and other bone-building and strengthening nutrients and are available in varieties. For instance, three slices of mozzarella and American cheese each contain about 12 grams of protein. Cheddar and string cheese, on the other hand, contain 7 grams of protein each.

Nutrition Count

Protein: 10 g

Calories: 210 kcal

– Edamame

If you like smart cooking fixes for quick meals and easy snacks, you will love edamame. Each bite of dry-roasted or unsalted edamame packs a ton of protein and offers a crunchy taste. You can also boil them on the stovetop or simply cook them in the microwave and toss a pinch of salt and pepper for enhanced flavour. Additionally, edamame is suitable for fibre and iron, offering 8 g of fibre and 18 g of plant-based protein to help boost energy levels.

Nutrition Count

Protein: 18 g

Calories: 224 kcal

Choosing the Best High-Protein Snack for Your Cravings

Now that you know the best high-protein snacks, remember these pro tips to add them to your daily meal routine.

Add protein to every meal and snack to maximise protein intake, primarily if you work out.

Don’t keep your stomach empty for long. Sneak in a protein bar or shake whenever you feel hungry or your energy levels drop.

Don’t overdo macronutrients. Eat a small portion of a high-protein snack each time to see how your body responds to your treats.

Challenge yourself to prepare a new high-protein snack daily and identify what works for your body and what doesn’t. Mix and match different flavours and varieties for hunger and weight management.

Happy munching!