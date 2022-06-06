If you’re sexually active, then consideration of your own sexual health, and that of your partners, is critical. This means being able to identify and mitigate infections at the earliest possible stage, and being able to limit their spread. This, in most cases, is a matter of adopting the right practices and precautions. But what do these really amount to?

Sexual Health as a Foundation for Physical Well-being

Sexual health isn’t insulated from your broader wellbeing. Just as poor nutrition can lead to a degraded immune system, a problem that stems from sex will often spread beyond your sexual organs, and be felt in other aspects of life.

A lack of caution might lead to you contracting unwanted infections, many of which can lead to infertility, and other irreversible consequences, including death. In pregnant women, the consequences can be even more disastrous, as they can impact the unborn baby, as well as the mother.

Barriers, Access to Services and Emerging Developments

In the UK, most people enjoy good access to sexual health treatment – though availability can often vary from one area to the next. You might find that cuts to public services restrict your access – and there are barriers stemming from religion, culture, and personal uncertainty that might prevent you from taking the action required to protect yourself. A chlamydia test might help to provide you with valuable peace of mind, but only if you’re minded to actually take it.

Mental Health, Emotional Wellbeing and Sexual Health

A healthy sex life can be a major source of fulfilment and sexual wellbeing. But an STI can often get in the way. In many cases, your partner might be conscious of the infection, even after the symptoms have gone away. They might have begun to view you and your body in a different way – but perhaps more likely is that you’ll begin to look at yourself in a negative light. This can have dire consequences for your emotional well-being and your sexual health going forward.

Relationship, Intimacy, and Communication

Unresolved sexual desire can be the undoing of an otherwise satisfying relationship. You could be having too much sex, or not enough of it. You might be having sex of the wrong kind. You might have stopped desiring your partner, or begun to desire someone else. In some cases, negative behaviour like coercion can emerge.

The good news is that many of their problems can be worked through, if you’re willing to open up about them. Honesty, and possibly the involvement of a therapist, can go a very long way. A therapist will help you to talk through your bedroom problems, and, in many cases, help you to rediscover the spark.