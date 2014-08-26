Common wrist watch problems and how to solve them – words Alexa Wang



Each year, Americans spend about $5 billion on watches . There are a number of individuals who are passionate about collecting luxury watches.

Whether you want to start a collection of watches or just want to invest in one quality timepiece, doing your homework is a must.

Purchasing Citizen watches for men is a great option due to how well-built these timepieces are. Regardless of what brand of watch you decide on, you will need to prepare yourself for repair issues you may experience with it in the future.

Even the highest-quality watches can experience issues from time to time. When faced with these issues, you need to know how to address them without making matters worse.

The following are some of the most common wrist watch problems and what you can do to fix them.

Your Watch Has Stopped Working Completely

Relying on a watch is something that most people do on a daily basis. Some people take the functionality their watch has for granted, until it stops to work completely. If your watch has completely stopped, the main thing you need to check is the condition of the battery.

When the battery in your watch dies, it will prohibit it from working until you replace it. Generally, watch batteries will last for around two years. However, there are some quartz watches that have batteries that can last up to four years. If you are unsure about how to change your battery, you may want to seek out the help of a watch repair technician.

The Watch Only Works When It is Off of Your Wrist

Does your watch work perfectly only when it is off of your wrist? Being unable to wear your watch due to this problem can be extremely frustrating. Usually, this issue indicates that there may be a problem with the electric circuitry in your timepiece.

The increased temperature your watch is exposed to when it is put onto your wrist can cause the electric circuitry to malfunction. The longer you wait to get this problem resolved, the more damage you will ultimately do to your watch. With the help of a reputable watch repair professional, you can get the damaged circuitry replaced in a hurry.

Issues With the Second Hand Skipping

Have you started to notice that the second hand on your watch is skipping ahead on a regular basis? Not only will this result in inaccurate time being displayed, it can also be quite frustrating as well.

In most cases, this problem will be caused by a bad battery. If your watch has electronic circuits in it, you will notice the second hand moving faster when the battery is near the end of its life cycle. All you have to do to fix this problem is replace your existing battery.

Chronograph Battery Life Issues

For some people, investing in a quality chronograph is something they work hard to achieve. While these pieces are a bit more expensive than traditional watches, they are definitely worth the money.

One of the most common problems that chronograph wearers experience is short battery life. If the battery in your chronograph is lasting less than a year, there are some things you can do to prevent this.

Leaving your chronograph running even when it is not being used can cause the battery to wear out prematurely. The best thing you can do is to stop the chronograph function on your timepiece when you are not using it. This will save your battery life and will eliminate the need for prematurely replacing your power source.

The Watch Alarm Doesn’t Work Following a Battery Change

If you are like most watch owners, you use the alarm feature on your timepiece quite a bit. Has your alarm quit working following a battery change? If so, there are things you can do to fix this problem.

Usually, this problem will be caused by the contact spring that works the alarm being incorrectly positioned. If you suspect this is the cause of your problem, then taking your timepiece to a professional is a good idea.

In some instances, this issue can be caused by the case back being installed improperly or even issues with the alarm contact plate. Instead of trying to fix these complicated issues on your own, you will need to let seasoned professionals handle them.

Watch Buttons Won’t Work Properly

The push buttons on a watch perform a number of different tasks. Over time, you may have trouble with these buttons working properly. Often times, this issues is caused by dirt and corrosion build up.

Allowing professionals to thoroughly clean your timepiece can help you resolve this problem. Taking your watch in for a cleaning once a year can eliminate this problem altogether.

Before choosing a watch repair professional to hire, be sure to assess the amount of experience they have. Ideally, you will want to hire a technician that has many years of experience with watch repair and maintenance work.