5 Science-Backed Foods You Shouldn’t Ignore for a Healthy Body

words Al Woods

The best memories are made around the table as eating together releases endorphins (responsible for social bonding). But food is much more than social bonding. We don’t eat for socializing rather to keep ourselves healthy.

The foods you use have a direct impact on your physical, mental, spiritual, and sexual health. Not all foods impact your health equally. Some are effective and healthier than others.

How do you pick the right foods to improve your health?

The best approach is to use science-backed foods that are clinically tested and proved for better health. Here is a list of the top science-backed foods you must include in your daily diet:

1. Garlic for Balanced Blood Pressure

If you want to keep your blood pressure under control, garlic is what you should use.

Garlic belongs to a category of vegetables known as allium which includes onions, chives, leeks, garlic, and similar vegetables. Garlic (like any other allium vegetable) is antibacterial and antiviral according to a study.

Importantly, it is very effective in controlling and maintaining your blood pressure. People who are suffering from high blood pressure must use garlic on a daily basis. A review study found several health benefits of garlic and found it best for diabetic patients and high blood pressure patients.

2. Eggs for Vitamin D

You might be taking eggs as a powerful source of protein but eggs provide you with vitamin D too. In fact, eggs are one of the richest natural sources of vitamin D.

What does vitamin D do?

Well, it regulates your immune function and provides your body with calcium and phosphate that are necessary for healthy bones, teeth, and muscles. Lack of vitamin D leads to a condition known as osteomalacia (bone pain).

Research shows that as much as 50% of the world’s population doesn’t get enough sunlight and is likely vitamin D deficient. This is mainly because we spend most of the time indoors with little or no exposure to sunlight.

It is, therefore, a great idea to add eggs to your diet (especially egg yolk as it contains all the vitamin D you are supposed to consume).

3. Walnuts to Prevent Cancer

Nuts have several health benefits and are a powerful source of fiber, fat, and protein. Each nut has its own unique properties that make it your body’s best friend.

Walnut is said to be a ‘super nut’ due to its antioxidant capabilities that enable it to prevent certain types of cancers. A review study found walnuts effective in preventing cancer and helpful in cardiovascular issues.

Walnuts also help you reduce food cravings, according to another study. This property makes walnuts great for two things:

Improving metabolism health Reducing weight as you feel fuller after eating a small number of walnuts.

It is time to bring walnuts to your home. Eating 2-3 walnuts a day is all you need to enjoy these amazing benefits.

4. Ginger for Gut Health

You can hate ginger for its taste or smell but you can’t ignore it for its benefits especially gut health.

A review study found several benefits of ginger that include improving gut health, optimizing immune system, anti-cancer, anti-oxidative stress, anti-inflammatory, and anti-diabetic. I’m sure it is hard to ignore these health benefits.

Perhaps the most prominent benefit of ginger is its ability to improve gut health. It is believed that an unhealthy gut leads to several medical issues. This is because your body can’t absorb nutrients properly from the food you consume and this creates an imbalance in your body which may lead to weight gain or loss, bacterial growth, acne, eczema, and several other problems.

A healthy and balanced gut lets you absorb nutrients properly from the food you consume and maintains blood sugar levels in your body.

5. Oranges for Eye Health

Almost all citrus foods are rich in vitamin C and, therefore, known as superfoods. Oranges are no different that is a rich source of vitamin C and protect your cells from oxidative stress.

But orange plays a critical role in preventing age-related macular degeneration which is an eye disease that impacts macula (the central portion of the retina).

A study found that people (50 years and above) who eat an orange a day every single day are 60% less likely to have macular degeneration. The study monitored the dietary intake of 2856 adults for 15 years and found that participants who consumed an orange daily had minimal chances of developing age-related macular degeneration.

If you love your eyes, it is best to start eating oranges. You’ll get vitamin C daily and disease-free eyes at old age.

Final Thoughts

The positive impact of consuming these 5 foods can be best seen with consistency. Nothing happens overnight. Don’t expect magical results in days or weeks.

These foods are meant to be part of your lifestyle and not just your diet. You need to stick with them for the rest of your life (this is what I have aimed for). Because you lose nothing when you consume these science-backed foods. There are no side effects

What’s better?