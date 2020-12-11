90’s Brands That Are Back in a Big Way

words Alexa Wang

Fashion trends come and go, and brands are no different. What might’ve been popular in the 90s might not see the light of day again or it might just make a comeback 15 to 20 years later, like some of our favorite brands did from when we were kids.

Millennials, get ready to love some of your favorite childhood brands all over again, from Adidas and Juicy Couture to Champion and Guess. Take a look at five ’90s brands that are back in a big way.

1. Adidas

Remember how many people started wearing Adidas in the late ’80s and early ’90s after Run DMC made them cool? Instead of wearing them with windbreakers and tracksuits, these days, people are wearing them with pretty much anything — skinny jeans, sweat pants, leggings, you name it. Get yourself a pair of RUN-DMC Adidas to honor the hip-hop legends or just a classic pair to add to your retro sneaker collection.

2. Champion

Champion is back and better than ever. The company was a mainstay of the sportswear scene in the past, and these days it’s gaining renewed momentum as must-have athleisure wear for men, women and kids. Thanks to its tremendous reach on social media and the use of influencers, Champion has made quite the comeback and draw massive attentionto the company.

3. Juicy Couture

Remember those pink velour tracksuits every girl and their mother was wearing in the ’90s and early 2000s? You’ve seen stars like J.Lo sporting them in music videos and Britney out shopping in hers in the tabloids, and you probably owned a few yourself if you were lucky. Well, Juicy Couture is making a comeback, and with the winter months approaching (and most of us stuck at home), it’s just at the right time. People still want to look stylish even if they aren’t going anywhere, and Juicy Couture is the perfect remedy for that.

4. Guess

Guess was another popular brand in the ’90s that people just couldn’t get enough of. The late ’80s and early ’90s were prime time for the brand, but nowadays, people are embracing it once again. You can go buy Guess vintage jeans or browse current styles from high to low rise and light to dark washes. There are tons of styles to choose so you should be able to find something you like no matter your style or age.

5. JNCO Jeans

Remember JNCO? This once-popular clothing company made huge, baggy jeans that could swallow a person whole. But like many ’90s brands, they fell by the wayside, and other brands took over in popularity. But JNCO jeans are making a comeback after more than two decades — and they’re back with $250 jeans. Okay, they don’t all cost that much, but you can find some priced that high on eBay. They are usually much more affordable than that, somewhere in the $100 to $200 range.

Feeling Nostalgic? Get Some ’90s Gear

If you’re feeling a bit nostalgic for some of your favorite brands from your childhood, go grab yourself a new Champion hoodie or a Juicy Couture velour sweatsuit. School everyone on how to really rock your new gear the right way — the way it was done in the ’90s.