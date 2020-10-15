For a clean and nice bathroom, tiling is a great choice. You can get tiles in a lot of different colours, sizes, and styles. They keep your floors and walls dry. Becoming knowledgeable about bathroom tiling will assist you in making the appropriate decisions if you want to remodel or construct a new bathroom.

It’s important to tile the bathroom.

It gets wet in the bathroom. You can get water on the walls and floor from the shower, washbasin or bathroom. Water could hurt the walls or floor if you don’t use tiles. This can’t happen with bathroom tiles. So your bathroom stays safe and dry, tiles don’t let water through easily. Your bathroom will stay clean and free of mould if you have tiles.

Bathroom Tile Types

You can choose from many types of tiles when you tile your bathroom:

There are a lot of bathrooms that have ceramic tiles. You can find them in many colours and shapes and they are strong.

Ceramic tiles are a bit softer than porcelain tiles, and they don’t soak up water as much. Wet places like baths and bathroom floors are great for them.

For a natural and beautiful look in your bathroom, use stone tiles made of things like marble or slate. Because they need extra care, they cost more.

With glass tiles, you can update and brighten up your bathroom. An interesting wall or fence is often made from them for decoration.

You can use mosaic tiles to make pictures or patterns. They are small tiles. You can add colour and style to your bathroom with mosaic tiles.

How to Lay Tile in a Bathroom

Step by step, you can tile your bathroom. How to do it in simple terms:

Figure out what you want the look to be and where you want to put the tiles. Pick out tiles that are the right colour, size, and style for you.

Get the surface ready by: Clear, dry, and smooth the floor or wall. As a first step, you may need to take off old tiles or paint.

Get the tiles in order: To check how they fit, put the tiles on the wall or floor without glue. This keeps the edges from having small, annoying pieces.

Use glue: Glue made just for tiles should be used. To put the tiles in place, use a notched shovel to spread the glue out and press each one down.

Small plastic spacers should be put between the tiles to make sure there is an even amount of room between each one.

Cover the tiles with grout: Fill in the gaps between the tiles with grout once the glue is dry. Before it dries, wipe off any extra grout.

After everything is dry, use a wet cloth to wipe down the tiles and get rid of any grout that is still there.

How to Choose the Right Tiles for Your Bathroom

Particularly for the floor, pick tiles that aren’t too slippery.

The bathroom will look bigger if you use light colours.

For mould not to grow, clean the gap lines often.

It’s fine to ask a professional for help if you don’t know how to tile.

The End

You can make your bathroom look nice and safe by bathroom tiling. You can make a place you love because there are so many styles and colours to pick from. Your bathroom will stay clean, dry and look great for a long time if you tile it well.

words Al Woods