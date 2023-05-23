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Germany is one of those countries that really does have a bit of everything to offer, from history to culture to food, and of course, so many stunning landscapes that you could easily spend months exploring them, so it is safe to say that there is no shortage of things to do when you visit, but you know what?

There are certain experiences that really encapsulate what makes the country special, so you are not going to want to miss out on them if you want to make the most of your time there. Let’s take a look at them right now, shall we?

Exploring Berlin’s History

Berlin is a city shaped by its past. Walking through areas like the Berlin Wall Memorial or visiting museums dedicated to the city’s history gives you a deeper understanding of how it has evolved. It is a powerful and thought-provoking experience that adds meaning to your trip.

Visiting a traditional beer garden

Germany is a country famous for its beer culture, and a beer garden is one of the best places to experience that beer culture for yourself, for sure. These relaxed outdoor spaces are perfect for enjoying one or three local brews, simple local food, and an always lively atmosphere at your leisure. They’re not just about the beer, but also the sense of community and enjoyment that comes with it, too. Want to know Germany and its people? Hit the beer garden!

Wandering through a Christmas market (seasonal)

If you are visiting in winter, Germany’s Christmas markets are a must. From twinkling lights to handmade gifts and festive food, they create a magical atmosphere. Each market has its own character, making it worth visiting more than one if you can. If you want to get into the festive spirit, this really is the way to do it!

Discovering the countryside

While Germany has a lot of exciting cities to explore, you really get a unique experience when you head out into the countryside. Rolling hills, wild forests, and charming villages give you a look at the quieter side of the country, so take some time to head out beyond the tourist spots and you’ll find charm and beauty in spades.

Taking in the scenery from the water

Seeing Germany from a different perspective can be just as rewarding. Experiences like Danube river cruises allow you to take in scenic views while travelling at a relaxed pace. It is a great way to combine sightseeing with a more peaceful approach to exploring. It also gives you access to areas that might be harder to reach by land.

Enjoying regional specialities

German food is delicious, and it can vary widely from region to region, so you should take the time to enjoy as much of it as you can, from hearty Bavarian dishes to lighter regional options. Bratwurst is always worth eating, as is schnitzel, corn beef hash, and Pfefferpotthast, but try those dishes you have never heard of too, because they are often the best!

If you incorporate these six things into your German adventure, you will get a much better feel of the place and your trip will be memorable for all the right reasons!

works Alexa Wang