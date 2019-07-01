The Down-Under Denizen: Experiencing Australia

words Al Woods

Whether you are a local or an international tourist, Australia is an incredible country to visit, and it should definitely be on your to-do list once travel becomes a possibility again.

With a rich natural history to explore, including sights like the Great Barrier Reef, and an incredible variety of cultural offerings, there is something for everyone. The pleasant climate doesn’t hurt either.

Before you pack your bag, however, it is good to read up on advice and tips for first-time visitors. When you know the lay of the land, you will be better able to get around and experience the real Australia. With the right guidance, you will also avoid making the common mistakes that all too many Australian explorers make.

So, let’s look at some of the essential things to keep in mind if you are planning your first Australian trip.

Book Travel Insurance

Having the right travel insurance is necessary for any trip. If you’re Australian, domestic travel insurance can keep you protected from potential mishaps and accidents along the way. Travellers have no way of knowing if their luggage will be delayed, or if their planes will be cancelled. For this reason, it is important to be prepared.

And, with the right travel insurance, you can have peace of mind knowing that you are insured on your trip. This lets you enjoy the moment without worrying about what could happen. As the motto goes, “hope for the best, prepare for the worst.” And don’t forget, always be sure to read the PDS to check if the cover you’re looking at is right for you.

Choose What You Want To See

Since the country is so large, it is important to have some kind of plan before you head out on your trip. Locals know that concrete itinerary is not strictly necessary, but it will help you narrow down your options and guarantee that you see the things that you want to see. With so much to see and so much diversity in each area of the country, it is difficult to see it all in one go.

So, make a list of the most important things that you want to see and do when you begin your trip.

Be Prepared For Domestic Travel

As an Australian citizen, it can be difficult to determine timelines and schedules for visiting different states, so it’s important to be prepared. For example, if you’re taking a domestic flight, remember to arrive one hour early to avoid any unnecessary setbacks. It’s also important to remember that, whilst similar for the most part, there are some slight differences in laws from state to state in Australia, especially when it comes to driving.

Pack For The Weather

Given its size, Australia has a fairly diverse climate. Depending on which area of the country you plan to visit, you will have to pack appropriately for the weather you will encounter. In the north, expect heat and humidity at most times of the year. In the south, and in Tasmania, you can expect snow at certain times of the year.

If you are visiting in the summer, make sure to pack appropriate sun protection to stay safe. The last thing you want is to get a sunburn on your first few days and ruin the rest of your holiday.

Ready To Go!

These are some of the essential tips for preparing a perfect first-time trip around Australia. Take some time to do more research and study up on the sights the country has to offer. By preparing yourself, you will have more fun when you arrive.