3 Beauty Tips That Work For Everyone

Need some beauty tips that’ll work for you, but can’t seem to find any no matter what magazines you read or influencers you follow? You’ve come to the right place.

We’ve got three tips below that’ll make a real, noticeable difference to your beauty routine . Indeed, no matter your age or skin needs, these beauty pointers are universally effective.

Mascara Always Changes the Eyes

Makeup is one of the best tools for adding to your natural beauty, and you can both frame and highlight the face in any number of ways. Whatever look you like, makeup can help you achieve it.

However, we don’t always have the time in the morning to ‘put a face on’. Sometimes we have 5 minutes and still need to skip breakfast before heading to work! That’s why, out of any makeup to keep in your kit, a tube of mascara is the thing to plump for.

It’s said that the eyes are the window to the soul. Indeed, they’re probably the most significant feature on the face, even above the lips. Because of that, use your 5 minutes carefully and apply some volumising mascara to your lashes.

Make sure it’s on in a thick layer, try not to get any lumps stuck in the roots, and apply a little to the lashes on the lower lid too. This will make your eyes look a lot bolder, and even if your face is otherwise completely bare, they’ll draw the attention more than anything else.

Not Happy with Your Hair? Get Some Extensions

Extensions not only give you more hair to style, but if you’re self conscious about your natural hair and the way it looks and/or feels, they’ll take a lot of the attention away.

Getting a clip in ponytail to pop high up on the back of your head, granting both height and volume to your look, is a great confidence booster. You can dramatically change the way your head shape is perceived, as well as have some long and beautiful locks trailing behind you.

If you don’t want to wear a wig and simply want to get a bit more hair to work with, this is the beauty tip to make use of.

Moisturised Skin Looks Amazing

No matter your skin type, as long as you’re able to keep it at a good moisture level throughout the day, your face is going to look supple and amazing.

Of course, this may take some experimenting with different products and an understanding of the skin type you have. But once you know what you’re working with and what cleansers and creams work best, you can rely on them for years to come.

Because moisturised skin has a glow to it, and even with a bare face and a bad night’s sleep, your skin will still shine.

If you’re finding your beauty routine a little ineffective at the minute, make it more simple. Start relying on tips that work for everyone.