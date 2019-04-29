From the inside out: 6 of the best anti-aging foods

words Al Woods

Here’s how to keep your health in tip-top condition and fight the signs of aging from the inside, out with the best anti-aging foods to have in your diet.

You’ve probably invested a lot of money on anti-aging creams over the years. But what if it’s possible that eating certain foods could have the same effect?

Well, it turns out it is possible. Not only do some of these foods deliver a wide range of essential vitamins and minerals, but they can also shave years of aging from your skin.

Let’s digest the 6 best anti-aging foods that can give you a more youthful glow.

1. Grapes

You knew there was some magic in these vine fruits that can be turned into wine. Not only are they the base of delicious vino, but they also contain resveratrol in their skin that is said to counteract inflammation.

This makes grapes a protector against UV damage from the sun that can make you look older. However, don’t rely on grapes when you head out into the sun — always wear sunscreen.

2. Blueberries

There are so many ways to consume blueberries — whether in a pie, in a shake, or on their own. The magic anti-aging ingredient in these berries is called anthocyanin, which is an antioxidant that also gives them their distinctive blue color.

This antioxidant can help protect the skin from the sun, as well as help to preventing the loss of collagen in the skin that naturally declines with age.

3. Leafy Greens

Think broccoli, kale, spinach, and cabbage.

Dr. Bill Andrews from Siorai (https://siorai.com/) says that dark, leafy greens are an excellent food for boosting the elasticity and firmness of your skin. Leafy greens have the added benefit of slowing aging of your brain.

Specifically, it has been suggested that leafy greens can slow the cognitive decline of the brain that comes with age. In fact, a study of people who regularly consume these greens shows they are 7.5-years younger in cognitive function than those who followed a different diet.

4. Lean Beef

Beef up your anti-aging diet by adding a couple of servings of lean beef every week.

The secret is to keep the portions small (2 to 4 oz.) and to not overcook the meat. If it’s charred, it can negate some of the meat’s anti-aging properties.

5. Sweet Potatoes

As if regular potatoes weren’t sweet enough, sweet potatoes step into the limelight when it comes to anti-aging. The orange hue of a sweet potato is actually from the same antioxidant that you’ll find in carrots — beta-carotene.

Your body turns beta-carotene into Vitamin A, which can contribute to increased elasticity of your skin that’s related to youth. It can also help speed up skin cell regeneration.

6. Avocados

Maybe there’s a good reason those millennials are spreading avocado on their toast.

It turns out that avocado is filled with the “good” fat that keeps your skin looking hydrated. It can also help your body better use vitamins that contribute to healthy-looking skin.

Switch to the Best Anti-Aging Foods

No guarantee eating even the best anti-aging foods will make you look younger, but with all the healthy components of these choices, it’s worth a try.

If you found this article helpful, be sure to visit the site often to read other articles about beauty and lifestyle!