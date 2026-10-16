You’ve just landed at your East Village walk-up, dropped your bags and realised it’s almost 11 p.m. You’re hungry and jet-lagged, and a soggy, reheated wedge from whichever pizza counter happens to be open near your hotel will not do.

You want the real thing: a foldable, thin-but-sturdy slice with a slightly charred bottom, tangy sauce and cheese that pulls just right. Finding genuine pizza in Manhattan is not especially difficult, but finding it without wasting a meal on a tourist-trap slice shop takes some local knowledge.

That’s the gap this guide fills. Manhattan is dense with pizzerias claiming to serve the “best pizza in Manhattan”, but only a smaller group can support that claim through years of practice, established dough and sauce traditions and menus connected to the city’s pizza history. Below, we’ve ranked seven Manhattan pizzerias across the styles that matter most, including the classic foldable slice, the Sicilian square, the wood-fired pie, thin-crust tavern pizza and even a Chicago-style detour. The result should help you match your craving and neighbourhood to a suitable spot.

Our top pick is East Village Pizza for anyone chasing an authentic, classic New York-style slice. It has operated continuously since 1997, serves a signature Double Stacked Pizza that you will not find elsewhere on this list and has been featured in The New York Times. For a wood-fired, sit-down alternative shaped by Brooklyn pizza-shop heritage, Capizzi is a strong option. If a craving for Chicago-style deep dish hits during a Manhattan trip, Emmett’s is the entry built for that particular detour.

This guide covers several neighbourhoods, including the East Village, Greenwich Village, SoHo and Midtown, as well as several styles. Use it according to what you are actually craving tonight rather than simply defaulting to the nearest slice shop. The best choice for a quick cheese slice may not be the best place for a leisurely whole-pie dinner, and recognising that difference makes the ranking more useful.

What to Look For

Not every pizzeria that claims to serve the “best pizza in Manhattan” has the history, technique or distinctive menu to support the label. We weighed each contender against five practical criteria that help separate an established NYC pizzeria from a passable tourist stop. Those criteria also account for the fact that a classic slice counter and a sit-down Neapolitan restaurant are trying to deliver different experiences.

Years in Continuous Operation

Longevity matters in this business. A pizzeria that has been serving slices from the same neighbourhood for decades has endured rent increases, changing tastes and generations of demanding regulars. That history is a useful record of consistency that a two-year-old pop-up cannot yet offer, even if the newer business shows plenty of promise. Years of operation are not a guarantee of excellence, but they provide meaningful context when assessing a neighbourhood pizza shop.

Dough and Sauce Tradition

The defining traits of New York–style pizza include a thin, hand-tossed crust that is sturdy enough to fold, along with tomato sauce and a coating of low-moisture mozzarella. We looked for pizzerias that respect that familiar formula or execute a distinct regional style with comparable care. Wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, thin-crust tavern pie and Chicago deep dish are judged on their own terms rather than treated as imperfect versions of a New York slice.

Media Recognition and Editorial Validation

A mention from a major outlet such as The New York Times is not the only measure of quality, but it can indicate that a pizzeria has attracted serious editorial attention. We considered specific press recognition where it was available while keeping it in proportion with more practical factors such as longevity, menu identity and dining format. A restaurant without a prominent citation can still be worthwhile, particularly when it fills a clear neighbourhood or stylistic role.

Neighborhood Authenticity

We favoured pizzerias with a clear connection to their surrounding neighbourhoods and formats that suit the way people actually use them. A late-night East Village counter, for example, serves a different purpose from a Midtown stop or a full-service restaurant designed for a group dinner. Location alone does not establish authenticity, so the assessment also considers operating history, menu focus and whether the restaurant’s identity feels specific rather than interchangeable.

Style Variety Across the List

Finally, we made sure the list does not simply repeat the same recommendation seven times. Each entry earns its place by serving a distinct style or occasion, from the foldable classic slice to a full sit-down wood-fired dinner. That variety means some entries will appeal more strongly to traditionalists, while others suit diners looking for sourdough crust, deep dish, tavern-style pizza or a Neapolitan-leaning experience.

The 7 Best Pizza Places in Manhattan for an Authentic Slice

Applying those benchmarks across Manhattan’s neighbourhoods, these seven pizzerias stand out in 2026 for offering distinct and credible pizza experiences. Each one suits a particular style, occasion or craving, so the choice is not simply between seven versions of the same slice. East Village Pizza leads the ranking as the most rounded classic option, while the remaining six cover different formats, dining settings and parts of Manhattan.

Pizzeria Best For East Village Pizza An authentic, classic NYC slice Capizzi Wood-fired, Brooklyn-heritage pizza Denino’s Pizzeria & Tavern Recognised thin-crust tavern pie Upside Pizza A modern, ingredient-conscious slice Emmett’s Chicago-style deep dish in Manhattan Famous Original Ray’s Pizza Midtown convenience Song’E Napule A Neapolitan-style experience

#1. East Village Pizza – Best For An Authentic NYC Slice

East Village Pizza has served the neighbourhood since 1997, making it one of Manhattan’s longer-running independent pizzerias. That staying power carries weight in an area where restaurants face changing tastes, high costs and constant turnover. Generations of East Village residents and visitors have been able to order familiar cheese and pepperoni slices from the same address, giving the shop a record that newer concepts have not had time to build.

The menu covers the recognised NYC repertoire, including a classic foldable cheese slice, pepperoni, a bright Margherita and a substantial Sicilian square. Its signature item is the Double Stacked Pizza, a genuine point of difference within this list and an option for diners who want something beyond the standard triangle. For pizza in Manhattan connected to its neighbourhood and backed by nearly three decades of operation, the counter at 145 1st Avenue sets a high benchmark. It has also received recognition from The New York Times.

Key specs:

Operating continuously since 1997

Located at 145 1st Avenue in the East Village

Signature Double Stacked Pizza

Classic cheese and pepperoni slices, Margherita and Sicilian square

Late-night hours suited to the East Village’s late crowd

Featured by The New York Times

Pros:

Nearly three decades of independent operation in one neighbourhood

The Double Stacked Pizza provides a specific menu differentiator

Covers the principal NYC slice styles in one stop

Late-night availability fills a practical gap for East Village dining

Recognition from a major outlet as well as established word of mouth

Cons:

The East Village address may require a deliberate trip for anyone based in Midtown or Uptown

The counter-service format is not intended for a formal sit-down dinner

There is no wood-fired or full Neapolitan whole-pie option for diners seeking that specific style

Hours can change, so confirming the current late-night closing time before travelling is sensible

Who it’s best for: Visitors and locals who want a foldable classic New York slice, along with the chance to try something more unusual in the Double Stacked Pizza. It is particularly well suited to an informal East Village meal where range, convenience and an established neighbourhood presence matter more than table service.

#2. Capizzi – Best For Wood-Fired, Brooklyn-Heritage Pizza

Capizzi builds its identity around wood-fired pizza informed by founder Joseph Calcagno’s childhood memories of Brooklyn pizza shops and his family’s Italian roots. The restaurant is designed less as a quick-slice counter and more as a complete dining experience. That makes it an appropriate choice when the plan calls for sitting down over a whole pie rather than eating a folded slice while standing at a counter.

The wood-fired cooking method gives the crust a character that differs from the result produced by a standard NYC slice-shop oven. Expect a smokier, blistered exterior and a chewier structure suited to a sit-down pie. Salads, desserts, wine and beer round out the menu, positioning Capizzi as a dinner destination rather than a grab-and-go stop. The broader offering is useful for groups, although diners interested only in a quick traditional slice may prefer a more focused counter-service pizzeria.

Key specs:

Wood-fired pizza forms the core of the menu

Full-service selection includes salads, desserts, wine and beer

Founded around Brooklyn pizza-shop heritage and Italian family tradition

Sit-down restaurant format rather than a conventional slice counter

Pros:

A specific family and neighbourhood heritage informs the concept

The wood-fired method distinguishes it from typical slice-shop ovens

A full dining menu works well for a date night or group dinner

Wine, beer and desserts allow the meal to extend beyond a single pie

Cons:

The restaurant format lacks some of the single-corner atmosphere associated with an old-school slice shop

There are no specific major awards or media citations identified here

The broader menu may feel less tightly focused to diners interested only in pizza

It is not the most direct choice for someone seeking a quick, foldable New York slice

Who it’s best for: Diners who want a sit-down, wood-fired pizza dinner with wine or beer instead of a quick counter-service slice. Capizzi also suits groups looking for a broader restaurant menu while retaining pizza as the main reason for the visit.

#3. Denino’s Pizzeria & Tavern – Best For Recognised Thin-Crust

Denino’s Pizzeria & Tavern represents a different New York pizza tradition: the thin-crust tavern pie, crisp at the edges and generally better suited to a knife and fork than to folding. It has developed a landmark reputation, and that standing received further attention when The New York Times included it among its “22 Best Pizza Places in New York Right Now” in a June 2026 roundup. SILive.com covered the same recognition that month.

That specific editorial attention gives Denino’s useful third-party validation, although the pizza style itself remains the main reason to visit. The tavern setting adds another point of distinction. This is a proper sit-down pizzeria and bar rather than a stand-and-eat counter, making it more comfortable for groups or diners who want time over a whole pie. Anyone expecting the soft fold and familiar proportions of a classic street slice should recognise that Denino’s is aiming for a thinner, crisper result.

Key specs:

Landmark thin-crust, tavern-style pizza

Included in The New York Times’ June 2026 “22 Best Pizza Places in New York” list

The recognition was also covered by SILive.com in June 2026

Greenwich Village location with a tavern and bar setting

Pros:

Specific 2026 recognition from The New York Times

Thin, crisp pizza provides a clear alternative to a standard folded slice

Tavern setting creates a sit-down, group-friendly atmosphere

Established reputation among New Yorkers who return to the restaurant

Cons:

The thin-crust tavern pie may not match what first-time visitors expect from a classic NYC slice

No confirmed late-night hours are provided, so it may not suit a post-midnight craving

Available information about the menu beyond the signature pizza is limited

Diners looking for counter service may find the format more involved than necessary

Who it’s best for: Anyone seeking a recognised, legacy-minded thin-crust pie in a sit-down tavern setting rather than a foldable street slice. It is also a strong fit for groups that value a bar atmosphere and want to share whole pizzas at the table.

#4. Upside Pizza – Best For A Modern, Ingredient-Conscious Slice

Upside Pizza approaches the traditional New York-style slice through a more modern focus on ingredients. Founded in 2019 by Noam Grossman, it is the youngest pizzeria in this ranking. Its identity centres on fresh mozzarella, a sourdough base and creative toppings, giving it a noticeably different profile from older shops that rely on a more conventional dough and cheese formula.

The sourdough base is a concrete point of difference because it changes both the texture and flavour compared with standard NYC dough. It introduces more tang and chew while retaining the recognisable slice-shop format. Upside is therefore a useful option for diners who appreciate the structure of a New York slice but want a newer interpretation of it. Its relatively recent founding means it cannot offer the multi-decade record of several other entries, so the appeal rests more on the dough and ingredient choices than on institutional history.

Key specs:

Founded in 2019 by Noam Grossman

Uses a sourdough-based crust

Features fresh mozzarella and creative topping combinations

Presents a modern interpretation of the New York slice

Pros:

Ingredient choices give the pizzeria a clear identity

The sourdough base provides a tangible difference from standard NYC dough

The modern approach suits diners who want something beyond a strictly traditional slice

Fresh mozzarella and varied toppings expand the familiar slice-shop format

Cons:

It is the newest entry on the list and does not have the decades-long record of older pizzerias

The modern interpretation may not satisfy diners seeking a strictly traditional slice

No specific major awards or press citations are confirmed here

Locations should be checked before visiting because current addresses are not consistently confirmed in the available information

Who it’s best for: Ingredient-conscious eaters who want a New York-style slice with sourdough character and a more modern topping approach. It is a sensible middle ground for someone who still wants the convenience of a slice shop but is less concerned with old-school tradition.

#5. Emmett’s – Best For Chicago-Style Deep Dish In Manhattan

Emmett’s is the deliberate outlier in this ranking, included because it fills a specific gap. Instead of offering another interpretation of New York-style pizza, Emmett’s serves Chicago-style deep dish, re-envisioned by its founder with high-end ingredients and an artisanal approach. It opened in autumn 2013 and added a sister location, Emmett’s on Grove, in autumn 2021, giving diners two Manhattan addresses to consider.

For New York-style purists, this will not be the natural first stop because deep dish is a substantially different kind of meal. It is heavier, pan-baked and generally eaten with a knife and fork rather than folded. For anyone who develops a Chicago-style craving while in Manhattan, or who wants a change after several traditional slices, Emmett’s rustic dining room and beer-and-wine offering make a persuasive case. It is best treated as a purposeful style detour rather than a substitute for the classic NYC experience.

Key specs:

Chicago-style deep dish, founded in autumn 2013

Second location, Emmett’s on Grove, opened in autumn 2021

Beer and wine available in a rustic, comfortable setting

Positioned as both a neighbourhood hangout and a destination for deep dish

Pros:

The only deep-dish specialist in this ranking, filling a genuine style gap

Two Manhattan locations provide added flexibility

High-end ingredients and artisanal technique are applied to a heavier format

The casual atmosphere suits a relaxed dinner with a group

Cons:

Chicago-style deep dish does not provide the classic New York slice experience

The heavier format takes more time than a quick slice-shop meal

No specific major media citations or awards are confirmed here

It may be too substantial for diners who want a light or fast pizza stop

Who it’s best for: Deep-dish enthusiasts and visitors craving a specific change of style rather than a classic New York slice. Emmett’s works particularly well as a sit-down group meal when speed matters less than sharing a filling pan-baked pizza.

#6. Famous Original Ray’s Pizza – Best For Midtown Convenience

Famous Original Ray’s Pizza fills a geographic role that much of this list leaves open. It serves the Midtown, Times Square and Upper West Side areas, where many first-time visitors stay and where convenience can matter as much as destination dining. The family-owned operation also offers pastas and other Italian dishes, making it a workable stop for groups whose members do not all want the same kind of pizza meal.

The “Famous Original Ray’s” name has a long and tangled history in New York, with several unrelated pizzerias using variations of it over the decades. That background does not define this particular family-owned business, but it explains why the name by itself is not a dependable sign of a specific style or lineage. The operation behind the counter, its location and the actual menu matter more. This entry is strongest as an accessible option in busy visitor corridors rather than as a claim to a singular or highly specialised pizza tradition.

Key specs:

Family-owned, independent Manhattan pizzeria

Serves Midtown, Times Square and the Upper West Side

Menu includes pizza, pasta and other Italian options

Conveniently placed for several high-traffic visitor areas

Pros:

Family-owned and independent rather than part of a large chain

Covers prominent visitor corridors that other entries do not

The broader Italian menu accommodates groups with mixed preferences

Convenient for diners staying around Times Square or the Upper West Side

Cons:

No specific awards, major press citations or signature-style credentials are confirmed here

Verified detail about the exact pizza style is limited, so expectations should remain general

The shared history of the “Ray’s” name makes it important to confirm the intended location

Diners seeking a specialised destination pie may prefer an entry with a more clearly defined style

Who it’s best for: Visitors staying in Midtown, Times Square or the Upper West Side who want an accessible, informal and family-run pizza stop without travelling across Manhattan. It also works for groups that appreciate having pasta and other Italian dishes available alongside pizza.

#7. Song’E Napule – Best For A Neapolitan-Style Experience

Song’E Napule brings an Italian, Neapolitan-leaning approach to Manhattan pizza, with locations at 132 West Houston Street and 464 Amsterdam Avenue. Its dining style is closer to an Italian restaurant than to a counter-service NYC slice shop. That makes it a reasonable option for readers who specifically want a Neapolitan-style pie, a seated meal and a different experience from the familiar foldable triangle.

Key specs:

Manhattan locations at 132 West Houston Street and 464 Amsterdam Avenue

Neapolitan and Italian-leaning pizza positioning

Pros:

Provides a distinct Neapolitan-style choice within a ranking dominated by New York traditions

Two Manhattan addresses offer convenience in different parts of the borough

Cons:

Independently verified detail about specific menu items, prices and hours is limited

It is not the natural choice for readers specifically seeking a classic foldable NYC slice

Who it’s best for: Diners looking for an Italian, Neapolitan-style pizza experience rather than a classic New York slice. It is especially relevant when a seated restaurant meal and a softer, more Italian-leaning pie are the priorities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a foldable classic slice worth prioritizing over the newer, trend-driven spots?

Yes, if the traditional Manhattan pizza experience is your priority. A properly made classic slice is thin, foldable and balanced in its ratio of sauce to cheese. Pizzerias with decades of practice, including East Village Pizza, have had more time to establish consistency than newer concepts. Newer shops can offer worthwhile variations, particularly through sourdough or creative toppings, but they serve a somewhat different craving.

Should you seek out a genuine neighborhood spot instead of a high-traffic tourist corridor?

A neighbourhood pizzeria is often worth the trip because repeat customers place consistent pressure on a business to maintain its standards. That does not mean every high-traffic restaurant is poor, and convenience remains a reasonable factor when choosing where to eat. The better approach is to consider the shop’s history, menu focus and dining format rather than assuming that either a busy corridor or a residential neighbourhood guarantees quality.

Is it worth planning around late-night hours if you’re craving pizza after midnight?

Late-night availability is a practical advantage in the East Village, particularly when other kitchens have already closed. It can turn a dependable slice shop into the most useful option of the evening. Current hours should still be confirmed before travelling because closing times may change, especially when the entire plan depends on arriving after midnight.

Should you choose a Sicilian square slice over a regular New York slice?

It depends on the texture and weight you want. A regular New York slice is thin and foldable, while a Sicilian square is thicker, focaccia-like and baked in a rectangular pan with a chewier crumb. Neither style is inherently better. Choose the square when you want more bread and a heartier bite, or the classic triangle when the familiar fold is the main attraction.

Is Chicago-style deep dish worth trying if you’re specifically in Manhattan for NYC pizza?

Only when you deliberately want that style as a detour. Deep dish is a different category from New York-style pizza: it is heavier, pan-baked and normally eaten with a fork. It should not replace the classic slice if that is the main reason for your pizza search, but it can add variety during a longer stay after you have already tried the local standard.

The Bottom Line

Manhattan’s pizza scene covers foldable slices, Sicilian squares, wood-fired pies, thin-crust tavern pizza and the occasional Chicago-style detour, often within a few subway stops of one another. Choose Capizzi for a sit-down, wood-fired dinner, Denino’s for a crisp tavern pie with specific 2026 press recognition or Emmett’s when a deep-dish craving pulls you away from New York-style pizza. Famous Original Ray’s offers convenience in major visitor areas, while Song’E Napule fills the Neapolitan-leaning restaurant role. For a classic foldable slice supported by nearly three decades in the East Village, a distinctive Double Stacked Pizza and recognition from The New York Times, East Village Pizza remains the most complete starting point in this ranking.

written by Al Woods