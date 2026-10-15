Most first-time coat drives don’t run out of goodwill. They run out of clarity about who needs the coats and where they go next. This guide gives small teams a workable order for winter clothing and coat drives.

Talk to a partner agency first

Before placing a bin, find the group that will distribute the coats. That might be a shelter, a school counselor network, a faith group, or a community aid center. These teams know which sizes sit on shelves and which never arrive.

Ask who they serve. It might be families in temporary housing and seniors on fixed incomes. Ask which ages they see most and what they struggle to source. Elementary kids need a different collection than adults working outside through winter.

Ask whether they want accessories. Many partners welcome hats, gloves, scarves, and thermal socks, while others only have room for outerwear. Don’t guess. Get a request list with sizes, types, and quantities if available.

For structure, look at how One Warm Coat supports local drives. The nonprofit offers free resources, drive registration, and a map where donors can find active collection sites. Using its program is optional, but it gives first-timers a useful starting point.

Don’t skip this call.

Settle storage and transport during that conversation. Ask where full bags go, who moves them, and what clean, dry space is available between pickups. Get contact names, storage limits, and pickup days settled before collection begins.

Pick a goal and timeline you can explain in one sentence

A vague drive drifts. A clear target gives people a reason to act now.

For example, aim for 150 coats in three weeks for one shelter’s family program, or 300 items including coats, hats, pairs of gloves, scarves, and pairs of thermal socks for two schools. These are examples only. Your target depends on bins, volunteers, storage, and your partner’s capacity.

Keep the window tight. Three or four weeks is an example span that allows time to spread the word without losing energy. Tie it to weather people feel. “Before the first hard freeze” helps donors picture cold mornings better than a random date.

Write the goal down and repeat it on flyers, bin signs, and messages to hosts. “We’re collecting 150 coats by Dec. 12 for families at Northside Shelter” beats a long paragraph. People remember numbers and dates.

Allow for a slow first week. Donations often trickle in, then jump after a reminder and a photo of filling bins. Don’t panic and add five new sites in week one; you’ll stretch your pickup crew thin.

Spread the word and keep count as you go

Promotion needs repetition where donors already look, rather than fancy materials.

Start with a kickoff note stating your goal, dates, and drop spots. Use neighborhood groups and Nextdoor, workplace chats, and paper flyers at bins. These four channels reach local donors without much cost. Include an empty-bin photo and your partner’s request list to show where coats go.

Share a mid-drive update with numbers and a photo. “Week two: 68 coats counted, with most need left in adult large and extra-large” works better than a general plea. Ask hosts to repost and donors to tag friends with outgrown coats.

Post a final-week reminder, then a thank-you after the last pickup. Hosts remember that thanks when you ask for space next year, and donors remember it when clearing closets in fall.

Count by size from week one, even when donations are few. Use a notebook or spreadsheet with columns matching your partner’s requested sizes and accessory types. Record ready-to-wear items separately from those awaiting inspection or cleaning. That gives you a usable inventory rather than a count of everything in the room.

You might collect plenty of kids’ sizes but few adult coats, or the reverse after an office clears out parkas. Compare your count with your partner’s remaining needs before deciding what to collect next. Update the request list, and pause collection if storage or volunteer capacity is full.

If donations leave specific gaps, consider buying wholesale winter apparel so the final mix matches your partner agency’s request. For example, if your partner still needs adult large coats but has enough youth mediums, buying the requested size may help. Get their approval of the proposed items before ordering. Check the size mix in each pack, total cost including shipping, and delivery date against your budget and handoff schedule. Keep receipts with drive records.

Line up places to collect and people to help

Put bins where people already go. As an example, three to five spots can work for a first drive: schools, office lobbies, community centers, or fitness clubs. These places have steady foot traffic and staff who can watch the bin.

Ask each host for space for a box or rack and permission to post a sign. Put one point person per site in charge of checking the bin, tying off full bags, and texting when a pickup is needed.

Bins fill fast.

Local shops and gyms can help too. A bookstore might display your flyer and mention the drive at checkout. A cafe might keep five flyers by the register. Small, clear asks make it easier to say yes.

Assign jobs before deciding how many volunteers to recruit. Cover pickup and sorting, with someone handling messages. For a modest collection, you might start with a driver, two sorters, and a communicator who posts updates and answers questions. Add help if donation volumes exceed their time or vehicle space.

Set a schedule early. For example, collect Tuesday and Friday afternoons, sort Friday evening, and deliver weekly. Share it in a group text so everyone knows what’s next. Consistent pickup days help keep the drive calm.

Find interim storage early: a locked closet, garage corner, or Sunday school room that stays clean and dry. Keep bags on pallets or shelves rather than bare floors. Ask your partner how long to hold coats before moving them.

Decide what counts as donatable

This step saves headaches. Ask your partner what condition they accept and put it plainly on every bin sign.

Some partners accept only clean, ready-to-wear coats. Others wash gently worn pieces through their own process. A few take accessories but not boots. There’s no single rule, so let your partner set the standard and follow it.

Be direct. “Clean coats with working zippers, plus hats, gloves, scarves, and thermal socks” says what to bring. “No stains, no tears, no missing buttons” says what to leave home. Keep lines short so donors can see the essentials at a glance.

Sort to that standard. Group coats by size and type for easy shelving, separating kids, teens, and adults. Label adult coats with their stated sizes, including sizes above extra-large, and bag accessories separately by type.

Ask what to do with pieces that fall short. Some groups have a textile partner; others don’t. Don’t assume your drive can wash or recycle rejected items. Appreciate the donor’s intent, but keep unusable pieces out of storage so good coats stay clean and countable.

If washing comes up, ask about a cleaner or laundromat contact. Otherwise, ask whether to accept only items meeting the clean-item rule. Fewer usable coats are better than piles you can’t place.

Plan a calm and private handoff

How coats reach people matters as much as the total collected. Use your partner’s normal distribution process where possible. Ask how they offer coats, whether people have a private place to try them on, and when deliveries fit their schedule. Arrange to bring sorted, counted bags into that process rather than creating a separate public event.

For a one-day event, help your partner keep things orderly. Timed tickets and small entry groups can help reduce crowding if they suit your partner’s setup. Display coats by size with clear signs, and assign volunteers to restocking and greeting so tables don’t sit empty.

Protect dignity. Don’t photograph recipients without clear permission or ask them to share stories for posts. A photo of tables before opening tells the story just as well. Thank people briefly and leave space to try coats on.

Bring your count sheet and review it with your partner contact, noting what moved fast and what remained. Use those notes to adjust future buying and messages. Leave the area clean, return borrowed tables and racks that day, and agree who keeps leftover coats for late referrals.

Small details help. Have spare bags for people taking a coat and accessories home. Where space permits, provide a chair near the fitting area for anyone who needs to sit. Ask your partner about accessibility, restrooms, and a place for volunteers to take breaks.

Close the loop so next year is easier

Tally final numbers within a few days while memory is fresh. Total coats and separate counts for hats, gloves, scarves, and thermal socks give a clear picture. Share them with hosts, volunteers, donors, and your partner that week so people can see what their contributions added up to.

Thank people by name where possible. A note to the school secretary who watched the bin means more than a mass post. Tag business hosts if they agreed to be named, and separately ask your partner what helped and what got in the way.

Save bin signs, flyer files, pickup schedules, count sheets, receipts, and contact names in one folder. Write half a page of lessons while they’re fresh, noting the busiest site and most effective message, along with the size that stayed short.

That folder makes the drive repeatable. Next fall, you’ll have successful sites and messages to start with, plus a partner who trusts your crew.

Winter clothing and coat drives work when the steps stay small and clear. Find your partner, choose a goal you can explain in one breath, keep bins and counts tidy, and hand off with care. Your second year can feel less like a scramble and more like a habit your block looks forward to.

written by Alexa Wang