There’s nothing quite like the slow-motion horror of watching your dreams disappear behind a pile of unpaid bills.

LA duo Child Seat know the feeling, and new single “Stuck” turns that particular existential headache into a sharp-edged indie-rock banger, all post-punk tension, new-wave shimmer and disco-fuelled momentum. Think Yeah Yeah Yeahs swagger colliding with Wet Leg’s deadpan bite, with a little Gossip-style strut thrown in for good measure.

Accompanied by a new video directed by Ben Thomas, “Stuck” tackles the less glamorous side of chasing a creative life: the money worries, the closed doors and the creeping suspicion that talent alone won’t get you there. As frontwoman Madeleine Mathews puts it, the song is about “watching the life you want get further away while you’re doing everything you can just to stay afloat.” Ouch. Someone pass the wine.

Written from the duo’s own experience of trying to build a sustainable life in music, the track also taps into something considerably bigger than the usual starving-artist cliché. “As you get older, you realize that being good at what you do isn’t always enough,” Mathews explains. “You also have to pay your bills, support yourself, and somehow find the time, money, and energy to keep pursuing the thing you love.” Suddenly, that glamorous rock’n’roll fantasy looks a lot like juggling three jobs and wondering if you can afford rehearsal space.

But “Stuck” isn’t interested in wallowing. Beneath its restless rhythms and sharp-edged hooks is a stubborn refusal to let go of the things that make life worth living. Mathews describes the frustration of “watching other people move up while you feel like you’re standing still” — a feeling that extends well beyond the music industry. In an era when the cost of simply existing can squeeze the life out of creative ambition, Child Seat have landed on a rather uncomfortable truth: talent might be priceless, but making art still costs money.

“If pursuing music becomes something only people with financial security can sustain,” Mathews warns, “we risk losing so much art…and so many perspectives from people who simply can’t afford to keep going.” It’s a pointed statement, and one that gives the single more bite than your average shout-along indie-rock release. The struggle here isn’t just about getting ahead; it’s about who gets the chance to try in the first place.

Child Seat — Mathews and producer/guitarist Josiah Mazzaschi — first came together almost by accident in 2021, building much of their debut album remotely while Mazzaschi recovered from COVID. Since then, they’ve carved out a sound that brings together the physical rush of indie sleaze, darker post-punk edges and big, emotionally charged melodies. Their third album, Hyperphantasia, pushed that formula into more exploratory territory, while “Stuck” points towards their forthcoming fourth record, due next year.

Mazzaschi’s studio CV includes work with IDLES, The Kills and The Smashing Pumpkins, but Child Seat’s real kick comes from the chemistry between his finely tuned sonic instincts and Mathews’ ferocious, soulful delivery. With echoes of Karen O’s snarling intensity and a knack for turning everyday anxieties into infectious hooks, the duo make music for sweaty dancefloors, existential spirals and anyone who’s ever wondered whether following their passion was financially irresponsible.

“Everyone can feel ‘stuck’ in different aspects of their life,” says Mathews. Exactly. Sometimes the dream gets deferred; sometimes the rent goes up. Child Seat’s answer is to plug in, turn up and keep moving — even if the destination remains frustratingly out of reach.

written by Al Woods

“Stuck” is out now via Moonboot! Records. The single and its Ben Thomas-directed video are available now. Get dancing. The bills can wait three minutes.

Listen: “Stuck” on all streaming platforms

Watch: The “Stuck” video on YouTube