A croissant stop can fit into a Las Vegas morning just as easily as a restaurant reservation fits into the evening.

The trick is choosing a bakery that suits both your pastry preferences and your route. A classic croissant and coffee before shopping is a different outing from a filled, rolled pastry shared after lunch.

Our top pick is Donutique for a classic croissant and La Colombe coffee at The Venetian. Zeppola Cafe, also at The Venetian, has a broader selection of named croissant flavors and specialty shapes. Bellagio Patisserie brings classic, filled and savory choices to a central Strip sightseeing route, while Café Belle Madeleine offers butter croissants and pain au chocolat at Paris Las Vegas.

This guide compares those four stops by their menus, locations and ordering options. Each offers a different reason to stop, though a place on the shortlist does not mean every pastry will be available throughout the day. Start with the styles you enjoy, then choose a stop that fits the part of the Strip you plan to explore.

At a glance

Place Best for Croissant options to consider Location Donutique A classic croissant and coffee during a Venetian visit Classic croissant Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Zeppola Cafe Filled croissants, specialty shapes and brunch flexibility Almond, pistachio, pain au chocolat, Rolly and Cube Croissants The Venetian Bellagio Patisserie A pastry break near the Conservatory Classic, almond, chocolate and a savory breakfast croissant Bellagio Café Belle Madeleine Butter croissants and pain au chocolat in a Paris-themed resort Butter croissant and pain au chocolat Paris Las Vegas

How the places were selected

Every stop is inside a Strip resort, so this list does not send visitors across town for breakfast. Croissant choices and coffee matter, as does having a surrounding menu that fits the group’s plans for a day of sightseeing. Donutique takes the first spot as a bakery-patisserie recommendation for a straightforward classic-and-coffee stop. The other entries serve different priorities rather than acting as interchangeable alternatives.

Menu breadth is useful, but it is not a tasting score. A longer list of fillings does not prove better lamination, and an elaborate shape does not automatically make a pastry more satisfying. The practical differences come down to the styles available at each place and its location, along with whether the menu suits a quick pastry break or a broader meal.

1. Donutique

Best for a classic croissant and coffee at The Venetian

For a pastry stop built around a simple order, Donutique is our top pick. Its bakery-patisserie menu includes classic croissants alongside European-style pastries, with La Colombe coffee available to complete the order. Morning pastry preparation makes the bakery a natural place to build into the beginning of a Venetian visit.

The location is in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, near the Waterfall Atrium and the LOVE installation. Those landmarks are more useful than the resort name alone when navigating a large indoor shopping complex. If you are meeting someone for a pastry, agree on the bakery rather than simply saying “at The Venetian.” That leaves less room for confusion once everyone is inside.

A classic croissant is the suggested starting point here. Without a filling, the pastry puts the contrast between its exterior and layered interior at the center of the experience. Pairing it with coffee also keeps the order manageable if lunch or dinner is already part of the day’s plans. Travelers sharing pastries can add another selection from the case rather than making the first stop into a full meal.

Donutique makes the most logistical sense on a day that already includes The Venetian or the Grand Canal Shoppes. Visitors staying farther down the Strip can combine it with shopping or sightseeing instead of making a separate journey just for breakfast. It also works as one half of a Venetian pastry comparison, with Zeppola offering a different menu in the same resort.

Donutique accepts credit cards and mobile payments, not cash. Keep a suitable payment method with you if your sightseeing budget is otherwise in bills.

Order to consider: A classic croissant with La Colombe coffee.

Pros

Bakery-patisserie menu with a classic croissant as a straightforward starting point.

La Colombe coffee is available to go with the pastry order.

The Grand Canal Shoppes location can fit into a Venetian shopping or sightseeing visit.

Trade-offs

The indoor resort-shopping location is a different experience from a neighborhood bakery with a street entrance.

Visitors staying near Paris or Bellagio may find their nearest listed option easier for an unplanned breakfast.

Best fit: Travelers who want a classic croissant and coffee while exploring The Venetian, rather than choosing a destination primarily for unusual fillings or shapes.

2. Zeppola Cafe

Best for filled croissants and specialty shapes

Zeppola Cafe is the strongest match on this list for visitors whose first question is “Which flavors can I try?” Its bakery menu includes plain, almond, pistachio, chocolate, and custard-and-berries croissants, alongside Rolly and Cube Croissants. That gives a group several directions to explore without everyone ordering the same pastry.

The specialty formats add another layer of choice. The menu lists fillings such as Nutella, pistachio, chocolate mascarpone and fruit flavors across its Rolly and Cube offerings. Those formats are subject to availability, so treat a particular flavor as a preference rather than a guaranteed purchase. A traditional croissant makes a sensible backup if the specialty you wanted is not in the case.

Rolled croissants belong to a wider interest in filled laminated pastries that extends well beyond Las Vegas. This Reuters report on the circular croissant describes the attention the cream-filled format attracted in New York. That background helps explain why travelers now seek rolled or “supreme”-style pastries alongside familiar butter and almond options. At Zeppola, look for the menu’s own Rolly naming rather than assuming every bakery uses identical terms.

Zeppola also combines a bakery-cafe with a restaurant at The Venetian. Savory croissants and brunch options broaden its usefulness when a group cannot agree on a sweet breakfast. One person can focus on a pastry while another looks for something more substantial. Decide whether the outing is a bakery purchase or a longer meal before making plans around the rest of the day.

For a first order, choose almond or pistachio if the filling is the main attraction. A Rolly or Cube Croissant is the more shape-focused choice. If sharing, cutting a filled pastry into portions makes it easier for everyone to try the same filling instead of each person committing to a full one.

Order to consider: An almond croissant, or an available Rolly or Cube Croissant for a specialty option.

Pros

The menu covers traditional and filled croissants, with specialty shapes adding more choices.

Savory pastries and brunch choices help accommodate mixed appetites.

Venetian location allows a comparison with Donutique without changing resorts.

Trade-offs

Specialty formats depend on availability, so a particular shape or flavor may not be an option on every visit.

The wider restaurant menu may be unnecessary if all you want is a plain croissant and coffee.

Best fit: Visitors prioritizing almond, pistachio, chocolate or rolled and cube formats, especially groups interested in sharing several styles.

3. Bellagio Patisserie

Best for a croissant break near the Conservatory

Bellagio Patisserie is a practical choice when Bellagio is already on the day’s route. It is past the Conservatory, across from Essentials. No reservation is required, so there is no need to turn a pastry stop into a scheduled restaurant booking.

Its menu covers several familiar croissant preferences: classic, almond, chocolate and specialty croissants. A bacon, egg and cheddar breakfast croissant adds a savory alternative. That combination makes the patisserie useful for companions with different ideas about breakfast, including someone who would rather have a sandwich than a sweet pastry.

Coffee drinks are available, and the broader menu includes food beyond breakfast pastries. The appeal is flexibility within a sightseeing day. A visitor can make a simple croissant-and-coffee order, while a companion chooses something more substantial. There is no need to judge the stop solely as a breakfast destination if the visit to Bellagio happens later.

Choose a classic croissant if you want an unfilled pastry, or go with almond or chocolate when you prefer something filled and sweet. The bacon, egg and cheddar version serves a different purpose: think of it as a breakfast sandwich using a croissant rather than a direct substitute for a plain pastry. That distinction matters when comparing orders across this list.

The location is a reason to choose Bellagio Patisserie, though it says little about how quickly an order will take. No reservation required does not mean no line. Leave enough room in the itinerary to find the venue and order, particularly if the next activity has a fixed start time. A leisurely Conservatory visit is an easier pairing than a last-minute dash before a ticketed event.

Order to consider: A classic or almond croissant, or the bacon, egg and cheddar breakfast croissant for a savory meal.

Pros

Classic, almond, chocolate and specialty croissants appear on the menu.

A savory breakfast croissant offers another option for mixed groups.

The patisserie is near the Conservatory, making it easy to include in a Bellagio visit.

No reservation required.

Trade-offs

The broader food menu makes this a different proposition from a trip devoted entirely to pastry.

Travelers spending the day at The Venetian may prefer to stay with one of the two options there.

Best fit: Bellagio visitors who want familiar croissant choices and the possibility of a savory breakfast without booking a restaurant table.

4. Café Belle Madeleine

Best for butter croissants and pain au chocolat at Paris Las Vegas

Café Belle Madeleine suits a different kind of pastry stop: a butter croissant or pain au chocolat within the French-themed surroundings of Paris Las Vegas. The appeal is the combination of familiar pastry choices and a location that fits naturally into a visit to the resort.

The menu includes butter croissants and pain au chocolat, with Peet’s Coffee and espresso drinks available. Sandwiches give the group an alternative to pastries. Both dine-in and takeout are offered, allowing visitors to decide whether the stop is a pause in the day or a purchase to carry along.

A butter croissant is the simplest choice if you want an unfilled pastry. Pain au chocolat brings chocolate into the order without requiring a rolled or cube format. Travelers interested in the broader range of shapes can find context in The New York Times’ look at croissant variations. For this stop, however, the attraction is the familiar butter-and-chocolate pairing rather than a hunt for unusual shapes.

Café Belle Madeleine is particularly useful when convenience and setting matter as much as collecting pastry styles. If your plans already include Paris Las Vegas, it may be a more sensible breakfast choice than traveling to The Venetian for a specific filling. Conversely, someone making a special trip for a Rolly or Cube Croissant should choose a stop that lists those formats.

For a group, agree on dine-in or takeout before ordering. A person looking for a relaxed coffee break and another trying to reach the next attraction may otherwise have different expectations of the same stop. The menu can accommodate sweet and savory preferences, but the pace of the visit still depends on the group’s plans.

Order to consider: A butter croissant or pain au chocolat with coffee or espresso.

Pros

Butter croissants and pain au chocolat provide two familiar pastry choices.

Alongside coffee and espresso drinks, sandwiches make a broader snack stop possible.

Dine-in and takeout options suit different itineraries.

Trade-offs

This is a better match for traditional orders than a trip centered on rolled or cube pastries.

The Paris Las Vegas location is less convenient for someone spending the morning entirely at The Venetian.

Best fit: Visitors who want a traditional pastry and coffee break as part of a Paris Las Vegas visit.

Choosing between classic, almond, chocolate and rolled croissants

Start with the kind of pastry you enjoy

A classic croissant puts the pastry itself first. Look for the contrast between a flaky exterior and a layered interior, but remember that personal preferences differ: some people enjoy a darker bake, while others prefer a softer center. A classic order is useful for comparing bakeries because it avoids the extra variables of fillings and toppings.

Almond croissants shift attention toward the filling and topping as well as the dough. Chocolate options vary by bakery, and pain au chocolat is a familiar rectangular expression of chocolate-filled laminated pastry. Do not assume every item labeled “chocolate croissant” has the same shape or construction. Choose from the actual menu or display rather than a photograph from another bakery.

Rolled and cube formats make sense when the filling and shape are part of the fun. They offer a different experience from a classic croissant, without automatically improving on it. If you want to try both approaches, share one traditional pastry and one specialty format rather than expecting either to represent the entire category.

Let location narrow the decision

The Venetian offers two stops from this shortlist, making it the simplest choice for a small pastry comparison. Donutique can supply the classic-and-coffee starting point, while Zeppola offers a different set of flavors and shapes. There is no need to visit all four businesses to have a worthwhile pastry morning.

For a central Strip outing, choose the stop that follows the day’s plans: Bellagio Patisserie during a Bellagio visit or Café Belle Madeleine during time at Paris Las Vegas. Getting through resort entrances and indoor corridors takes time, as does the route between properties. A nearby bakery that suits your preferences may be more enjoyable than a hurried detour.

Plan the order, not an assumed sellout time

Specialty pastry availability can change, and menu listings are not live inventory. If one flavor is the purpose of the trip, contact the business before making a substantial detour. Otherwise, keep a second choice in mind. Avoid building an itinerary around claims that every bakery sells out at a certain hour or that the first batch is always the best; those assumptions are not needed to choose a good stop.

Frequently asked questions

Which stop is best for a classic croissant and coffee?

Donutique is our top pick for that specific outing, with classic croissants and La Colombe coffee at the Grand Canal Shoppes. Bellagio Patisserie and Café Belle Madeleine also offer traditional options, so proximity can help settle the choice when you are staying elsewhere on the Strip.

Where should I look for almond or chocolate croissants?

Zeppola’s menu includes almond and chocolate choices, and Bellagio Patisserie lists almond and chocolate croissants. Café Belle Madeleine offers pain au chocolat. Start with the style you prefer, then choose the venue closest to the rest of your plans.

Where can I find a rolled or supreme-style croissant?

Zeppola lists Rolly Croissants, along with Cube Croissants, subject to availability. Those are the menu terms to look for there. “Supreme” is not a universal bakery label, so ask about the shape and filling rather than relying on the name alone.

Which option works for someone who wants savory food?

Bellagio Patisserie lists a bacon, egg and cheddar breakfast croissant. Zeppola has savory croissants and brunch options, while Café Belle Madeleine offers sandwiches. A group does not need to make every order sweet just because the main outing is a pastry stop.

Is it worth visiting more than one bakery?

Visiting more than one bakery is worthwhile if comparing pastries is part of the enjoyment, provided the route stays manageable. Donutique and Zeppola can form a Venetian-focused pair. Order modestly and share when practical, leaving enough time to enjoy the stops rather than turning breakfast into a checklist.

The best stop is the one that suits your morning

Start with Donutique for a classic croissant and coffee at The Venetian. Choose Zeppola when fillings and specialty shapes are the priority, Bellagio Patisserie when the Conservatory is on your route, or Café Belle Madeleine for a traditional pastry at Paris Las Vegas. Pick one destination and bring a backup order so the pastry break fits the day rather than taking it over.

written by Amy Turnbull