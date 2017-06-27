How to visit the Bahamas: A helpful travel guide

words Alexa Wang

Searching for paradise? You’ll find it in the Bahamas.

The Bahamas is made up of 700 islands sprinkled over more than 100,000 square miles of ocean. Its white beaches, crystal-clear water, warm surf, and vibrant coral reefs make it a dream holiday destination.

As well as being breathtakingly beautiful, there’s plenty to do in the Bahamas. Whether you want to scuba-dive, shark-dive, or sunbathe in the sunshine, the Bahamas has it all.

Take a look at our helpful travel guide and make the most of your time when you visit the Bahamas.







When to Visit

Temperatures in the Bahamas are great all year round. It’s almost always above 60 degrees, with bright sunshine and unspoiled skies.

Mid-December to mid-April is the peak season for tourists, as the weather is warmest and most reliable. The rainy season is from August to November, and hurricanes can sometimes hit the area.

Getting Around the Bahamas

To fully explore the blissful Bahamas, consider a cruise for your next vacation. You’ll be able to experience everything that the beautiful islands have to offer in comfort and luxury.

On most of the individual islands, public buses – Jitney Buses – are the most popular form of public transport. Services usually run from 7 am to 7 pm.

You can hail a taxi or, if you’re comfortable driving on the left side of the road, rent a car while in the Bahamas. This might be necessary on islands that don’t have public transport.

There are flights and water taxis available between islands, but this can become quite costly.

Bring a Valid Passport

If you’re a U.S. citizen traveling to the Bahamas, you’ll need a valid passport and proof of your departure date. It’s recommended that your passport is valid for at least six months.

You won’t need a visa if you’re staying in the Bahamas for less than 90 days.

For more travel advice, visit the U.S. Department of State’s website.

Time Zone

The Bahamas is in the Eastern Standard Time Zone. Remember to manually change your clocks if they don’t automatically update.

The Bahamas observes Daylight Savings Time, like the U.S. and Canada. It begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday of November.

Language

English is the official language of the Bahamas and is spoken by most people.

Bahamian English is also common. It’s a mixture of English with African and island dialects.

Currency

The currency used is the Bahamian dollar. It’s equal to the U.S. dollar, and both currencies are widely accepted throughout the country.

Most credit and debit cards are also accepted in the Bahamas. Some banks might charge a small international fee when used abroad, so it’s best to check before you travel.

Do I Need An Adaptor?

If you’re traveling from North America, Bahamas’ sockets are the same as home.

If you’re traveling from elsewhere, you’ll need to bring a two-pin flat adaptor. These can usually be purchased in stores, and at major airports.

Visit The Bahamas

If you’re longing to escape to a piece of paradise, these islands are what you’ve been looking for.

Make sure your vacation is unforgettable. Visit the Bahamas and discover all of the beauty and adventure that nature has to offer.

