How to Make Better Coffee at Home

words Alexa Wang

Coffee is one of the most commonly-consumed beverages globally, second only to water. If you’re looking to step up your coffee game at home, it can help knowing how the professionals do it.

This article will teach you everything you need to know about making better coffee at home and ensure that you wake up each morning with a cup of satisfaction.

Invest in Good Equipment:

Making coffee can be as easy as putting ground beans in a French press. But if you’re serious about your brew, it pays to invest in good equipment. You need different coffee makers for different types of coffees e.g. cold brew or pour over. Also, make sure you have the right coffee frothers or cup warmers if you want to get the best taste. Here’s a detailed shopping guide for coffee lovers.

In addition to a high-quality grinder and brewing equipment, don’t forget the ingredients. Invest in quality beans (and use them within 2 – 3 weeks of opening the pack).

Use the Right Beans

You need to use whole beans, not pre-ground or instant coffee. Pre-ground coffee loses flavor quickly, and if you don’t grind it right before brewing, you can’t be sure of what kind of roast or how long ago it was ground.

Using pre-ground beans is like eating veggies out of a can – they aren’t as fresh and have lost some of their nutritional value by being exposed to air for too long. If you need a fix in a pinch and don’t have time for whole beans, look for vacuum-sealed bags in your grocery store. These are less likely to oxidize than standard canned products.

Use Fresh Water

If you live in an area with high amounts of chlorine and minerals in your tap water, consider using a filter to remove those impurities. If that’s not possible, try using filtered or bottled water. Ideally, you want to look for a brew ratio of 2-to-1 (two parts coffee grounds to one part water) and always use cold or room temperature water—hot water can make your drink taste bitter.

Grind Freshly:

You’ve bought your coffee beans, and you’re not quite sure how to make them taste good. Your best bet is grinding right before you brew so that nothing gets stale or loses its flavor.

Invest in a quality coffee grinder. Freshly ground beans are a better choice than pre-ground as they maintain more of their original flavor profile and oils which help deliver that classic, rich cup of coffee flavor. You can also consider freezing beans and then grinding.

The trick is to use coarsely ground coffee that’s just slightly finer than grains of kosher salt or table salt. Some grinders—like expensive hand grinders—can achieve that texture without any problem; others might need some help from a friend with a mortar and pestle or a rolling pin if you don’t mind getting extra hands-on.

Add Less Water:

So many people complain about watered-down coffee! Instead of adding more grounds to remedy weaker brews, use less water! Remember that most coffeemakers aren’t calibrated perfectly. If your pot is just short of being full – don’t add more water; try brewing for a few minutes longer instead.

Keep it Hot:

It’s best to keep your coffee in a travel mug (preferably not made of styrofoam). The longer your coffee is exposed to air (oxygen), heat, and light (UV rays), the more taste gets destroyed. You can also consider buying a coffee warmer or thermos.

Don’t Use Filters:

Paper filters absorb all of a coffee’s best flavors and oils. The result is coffee that tastes like paper. There are several options for an unfiltered brew: grind your beans and use a French press. You can also use a pour-over device with steel filters, or you can buy pre-ground coffee that’s packaged in what looks like one of those cheese cloths used to make jelly. Each option gives you more control over your final product.

Use a Scale:

Weighing your ingredients will help you make more consistent coffee in your home barista setup. Invest in a scale, and be sure it measures small amounts like 1 gram.

It’s an excellent tool for anyone serious about weighing out their ground coffee before brewing it with a manual brewer or an automatic espresso machine.

Get Advice from Pros:

Have you ever spent $4 for a coffee that doesn’t taste very good? That’s because not everyone knows how to make great coffee. If you want coffee that rivals what you can buy in a cafe, then ask someone who’s an expert! Search online for coffee shops in your area and find out if they have any classes on making better coffee.

You might be surprised by how much they have to teach you! Or try Googling Coffee Shop Barista + Your City—you could even check out barista-training videos on YouTube or read a popular barista-handbook. There are plenty of resources out there that will help give you tips on making better coffee.

Making better coffee is all about having a firm grasp on your ingredients. Follow these tips, and soon enough, you’ll be sipping that perfect cup of Joe. Good luck and happy brewing.