Career and Lifestyle Coach, Mark Whittle, Shares His Secrets to Success and How to Reach Your Peak Performance

Whether you have already landed your dream job or are just starting out and pursuing your passion, a successful career is something we can all aspire to this year.

Behind every great success is a story. For the last five years, founder and host of the UK’s number 1 peak performance podcast Take FLIGHT, Mark Whittle has been speaking to the most successful athletes, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, holding a space for them to share their inspiring stories. From Eddie Hearn and Spencer Matthews to Wayne Bridge and Victoria Pendleton – Mark has met with some of world’s highest achieving performers to uncover the mindset, philosophies, and daily habits that they feel led to their success.

Here, Mark reveals the lessons he has learnt and shares the secret to reaching your peak performance and achieving career success:

“Being successful requires more than just participation – it demands being proactive about your own performance. Here, I’ve put together my top tips and tools that you can implement into your own lives to help drive your performance, reach your full potential, and achieve career success, no matter what the field.”

Visualise Your Goals

In life and work, success begins with a goal. Big or small, goals give us purpose and, like a compass, keep us headed in the right direction. Studies show that visualisation – or the practice of seeing a goal as already complete – helps to manifest success by improving motivation, concentration, and performance. Remember, if you can see it – then you can achieve it.

The 20/20/20 Formula

How and when you start your day can influence your performance and productivity. Try setting your alarm an hour earlier and following Robin Sharma’s formula for success, dividing your time into three equal blocks of exercise, reflection, and learning: go for a run, visualise your goals and listen to a peak performance podcast. Not only will you feel more productive, but you’ll jumpstart your day with clarity, energy, and power.

Try an energy* supplement

While you can make some lifestyle changes to increase productivity and performance quickly —like hiding your phone, avoiding social media, or putting some headphones on, whatever hack works for you—there are also some supplements that can help, too. For example, B Vitamins and caffeine help you to feel more energised*, whilst adaptogens, such as ashwagandha, can help to balance the body and mind.

You can power up with these ingredients, in just one convenient tablet thanks to new Pro Plus Ultra – the UK’s first energy* supplement to contain a unique blend of performance ingredients such as, Vitamins B6 & B12, ashwagandha and slow-release caffeine. Pro Plus Ultra provides a sustained release of caffeine to help maintain alertness and improve concentrations throughout your working day.

Fuel your body

Did you know that it is important to have a varied and balanced diet, as well as a healthy lifestyle? Try adding foods such as eggs, nuts, berries and avocados to your diet to provide the nutrients your body is looking for.

Rest & Rejuvenate

Getting enough good quality sleep is crucial to reaching your peak performance and achieving your goals. Not only does it help to increase your focus and productivity, but it also helps with your memory, and learning motivation. Whilst everyone’s sleep needs are different, experts generally agree that adults need 7-9 hours of sleep each night.