Ranging from historical places to artsy locations, some of the best things to see and do in Lisbon is here for you!

Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, is a city that ensures that the tourists pay a visit the second time. The panoramic view of the city makes the tourists fall in love with it, while the charming surroundings have something to offer for everybody. Below, we discuss the best things to do in Lisbon.







Alfama

It is a historic place in Lisbon, where a tourist can feel the enchanting music of Portugal. The notes of Fado, floating in the surroundings make the atmosphere very swingy. Having a charming nature, a visitor can get transported from one side to another using the small streets and stairs, which is quite ideal if there is no fixed itinerary to follow. Enjoy some food along with some musical notes, at the nearby neighbourhood of the cradle of Fado.

St. George Castle

The location of this castle is on the top of the hill, from where the city started to form. The castle arena comprises of buildings, gardens, and remains from ancient times. Dated back to the 11th century, its magnificent architecture makes it stand out among others. Other notable archaeological sites include the Ruins of the Ancient Royal Palace, as well as the Ulysses Tower, which provides a 360 view of the city.

Chiado

A neighbourhood located in downtown Lisbon, Chiado is the centre for artsy people. It is regarded as the heart for enjoying theatres like Sao Luiz, the Teatro da Trindade, and the Teatro Nacionale de Sao Carlos. The city square, known as the Course of Carmo must be visited to witness its ornamentation with lilac flowers. In order to get to know more about the ancient times, the Archaeological Museum and the Valadares Palace are also some of the must-see destinations in Chiado, Lisbon.

Park of Nacoes

In order to know how modern architecture can be blended with nature, Park of Nacoes is the right place to go. Its modern take on building structures has become the centre for daily life enjoyment. The Lisbon Oceanarium is one of the largest in the world, which is known to make its tourists speechless after their visit. One of the top attractions for children is the bed in front of the shark tank, where they can sleep after an exciting experience at the aquarium.

The Bairro Alto

This colourful area of Lisbon is certainly one of the best things to see and do in Lisbon. It is intriguing that the nightlife is mixed well with the historical beauty of this area, which was previously known for its nobility. It is located on top of a hill and has a lot of artistic ventures like the painting shops, street arts, and boutiques. For young travellers this is a must visit place to enjoy local foods, drinks, and experience some entertainment.