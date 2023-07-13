Guide to Securing Last Supper Tickets in Milan: Unveiling the Masterpiece

words Alexa Wang

Planning your visit to Milan? You might have several things on your checklist, but one event you shouldn’t miss is Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper. As we help you navigate through the process of getting Last Supper tickets, we reveal a few secrets to ensure your experience in Milan is both fascinating and unforgettable.

Why Visit the Last Supper?

The Last Supper, one of the most iconic pieces of Christian art, has held an unparalleled position in our collective cultural consciousness for centuries. Created by the renowned artist Leonardo da Vinci, this masterpiece captures an event of profound significance in Christian tradition.

The mural, beyond its religious significance, also represents a key point in the evolution of Western art and marks the height of the Italian Renaissance.

Despite being over 500 years old, the Last Supper is surprisingly well preserved. Seeing it in person allows you to appreciate the painstaking work that went into preserving Leonardo’s vision. Images can’t capture the mural’s true scale and intricacy. When you see it in person, the scale and level of detail are astonishing. Visiting the Last Supper also immerses you in the world of the Renaissance, a period of immense cultural and scientific advancement.

Securing Last Supper Tickets: Factors to Consider

The Last Supper is a wall painting done with tempera, following the same technique used on canvas, which allows for corrections throughout the painting process. However, due to its delicacy and fragility, only around a thousand people per day are permitted to visit the Last Supper. Each visit corresponds to a 15-minute slot, with a maximum of 18 people per slot.

When Do Last Supper Tickets Go on Sale?

Tickets for the Last Supper typically go on sale about two to three months in advance. It’s important to remember that they sell out very quickly due to the high demand, so it’s crucial to plan your visit early.

During peak tourist season (typically from April to October), tickets may be released earlier and sell out faster. It’s advisable to keep checking the lastsupperticket.com website for updates.

Methods to Obtain Last Supper Tickets

Through the LastSupperTicket.com : The Last Supper website is the only place where all the Last Supper tickets and related tour information are collectively available. On this webpage, you can see the official Last Supper Ticket and its availability, and you can make a reservation by viewing options ranging from night tickets to guided Last Supper tours.

Skip-The-Line Last Supper Tours: Last-minute visitors may find skip-the-line Last Supper tours a convenient option. Despite some misconceptions, these tours are conducted by licensed guides and occasionally offer out-of-hours access or tours including other Leonardo locations in Milan.

Visit the Last Supper at Night: On selected Tuesdays and Thursdays twice a month, the Last Supper gates are open from 7 pm to 10 pm, with the last admission at 9.45 pm. Late-night visits are in high demand, and we advise booking them well in advance.

Last-Minute Last Supper Tickets: If you’re planning a last-minute weekend in Milan, you still have a chance to secure Last Supper tickets when the official site says they’re sold out. You can attempt to call the official phone numbers (+39 02 9280 0360) or visit the ticket office in person on the day of your visit.

Free Last Supper Tickets : Yes, it’s possible to visit the Last Supper for free every first Sunday of the month. You will still need to reserve your tickets in advance and pay the €2 reservation fee.

What to Expect When Visiting the Last Supper

Peak tourist season in Milan is from April to September. However, The Last Supper’s tickets often sell out months in advance. So, whether it’s peak season or not, ensure you book your tickets well ahead of your planned visit.

Having secured your Last Supper tickets, the next step is to plan your visit. We suggest reaching the ticket office approximately 20 minutes before your slot with printed tickets or your reservation number if booked over the phone. If early, you can visit the adjacent Santa Maria delle Grazie Church.

As you step into the refectory where The Last Supper is housed, prepare for a serene and almost spiritual experience. The large mural, restored to maintain its original colors, will take your breath away. Da Vinci’s depiction of the Apostles’ reactions, captured in their expressions and postures, is particularly captivating.

Experiencing the Last Supper is indeed a unique affair – one that immerses you in the mesmerizing world of one of history’s greatest artists, Leonardo da Vinci. So embark on your journey to Milan with confidence, equipped with our comprehensive guide to securing Last Supper tickets, and prepare for an unforgettable encounter with art and history.