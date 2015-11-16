Discover 6 cool things to do in Atlanta today!

words Alexa Wang

So are you looking for exciting things to do in Atlanta as your next visit? Great! Atlanta is a treasure trove of culture and history and offers guests many opportunities for fun. From shopping to outdoor activities, the city offers tons of fun for families, colleagues, and everyone in between.

Not only is Atlanta known as a commercial hub but has all the things that metropolitan cities are famous for; beautiful green spaces, professional sporting teams, venues, world-class restaurants, and plenty of interactive museums for the entire family to enjoy. In this article, we have discussed the best six places you must visit when you are in Atlanta.

1. Museum of Design Atlanta- on Peachtree Street

Located at 1315 Peachtree Street in the heart of downtown Atlanta, the MODA uses a variety of programs, exhibitions, and education to develop and encourage the understanding of design among the new generation. It is the only museum in the Southeast that appreciates the study of all genres of design.

Regular exhibitions include architecture, graphics and fashion, industrial and product design, interior and furniture design, while a variety of programs for kids and adults are frequently presented, such as bridge building challenges, coding with the scratch for kids, and 3D-printing.

If you are looking for unique design ideas in Atlanta, MODA is a great place to visit.

2. Center for Puppetry Arts

The Center for Puppetry Arts was founded by Vincent Anthony (a puppeteer) in 1978. It focuses on three areas: education, performance, and museum. And the goal is to educate and entertain both adults and kids through the ancient art form of puppetry.

Located in Midtown, the heart of the city’s arts district, the center features educational programs and live puppet performances (a collection of classic stories) that include the Family Series, performed in a different puppetry style. Moreover, the center also offers classes and workshops for children and adults alike; ‘Create-A-Puppet’ workshops,’ where kids learn how to build their own puppets. The Power of Wonder is a hands-on interactive museum with over 350 puppets from around the world and from various periods.

3. The Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site

Established in 1980, and encompassing nearly 35 acres, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site consists of several buildings in Atlanta, GA. The park is home to several historic buildings, surrounding Dr. Martin’s home on Auburn Avenue in Sweet Auburn, and that played a role in his life.

Take a journey of this historic place with your loved ones to celebrate and pay tribute to the well-renowned civil rights leader.

4. Georgia Aquarium

Situated near Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, the Georgia Aquarium is the world’s largest aquarium. This magical place is home to 500 plus species from around the world that live in 10 million gallons of fresh marine water. It is spread out across six large galleries, ranging from freshwater river scenes to deep-sea tanks and penguin colonies.

Moreover, this aquarium is home to thousands of marine animals, including sea otters, exotic fish, whale sharks, and beluga whales. It presents live dolphin shows and 3D underwater show which connect animals and humans at one platform. Also, the aquarium aims to educate visitors about this tremendous biodiversity of the ocean system.

5. Wagaya Westside

When you and your children craving quality Japanese noodles, you go to Wagaya on the West Side. The place offers the best classic noodle soups, Ramen, Donburi, excellent sushi, and much more. There are three kinds of ramen noodles: spicy red, white classic and black sesame. Mouthwatering?

6. High Museum of Art

Situated on Peachtree Street, the High Museum is one of the famous art museums, housing an acclaimed collection of contemporary and classic art. The place permanent collection boasts more than 14,000 works of art, including an extensive treasury of 20th-century American art, a decorative selection of African American art, folk art, photography, modern and contemporary art, and handpicked collections of European paintings and African art.

Furthermore, this museum offers special teen events and family programs, as well as lectures, guided tours, and late Friday night openings. The place has two famous cafés that serve light beverages and meals, as well as a local farm-to-fork menu like a full-service restaurant and an excellent wine list.

Top Destination for Film and Movies

Did you know Atlanta is referred to as the “Hollywood of the south?” Yes, the beautiful city and the surrounding neighborhoods is Hollywood’s favorite new location. Famous movies like The Hunger Games, Netflix’s latest sensation Stranger Things, Walking Dead, The Vampire Diaries, and The CW’s Dynasty are just a few of the films and TV shows filmed in Georgia’s capital.

Music

From rock to hip-hop, you will be surprised to know that the Atlanta music scene is legendary. The diverse Atlanta music scene gave us Jermaine Dupri, T.I, OutKast, and countless others.

Final thought

Explore the hidden gems of Atlanta city, including parks, museums, restaurants, shopping centers, and much more. Whether you’ve just got a few days to stay, you cannot miss these fun things to do in Atlanta!

