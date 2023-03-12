The spirit of Bergen, Norway – a magical city surrounded by nature

words Evie May Taylor

Arriving late on Friday the 10th of February – a windy winter’s night – we looked forward to discover what Bergen (Norway’s second largest city) had in store. After an incredibly smooth taxi ride (excitedly for us in a Tesla) we walked into a hotel brimming with life. At 11 o’clock the Café Norge – contained in the entrance way to the Hotel Norge – encapsulated the soul of Bergen – a city at the heart of Norway.

Hotel Norge first opened in 1885 and has become one of Bergen’s most revered hotels. In 2018, the hotel was fully renovated and features as a cultural hub of the city where local meets international in a vibrant and unique atmosphere.

Our room was spacious and had an incredible view looking over the local Smalungeren Lake, framed by a green park, the famous KODE galleries and two of Bergen’s iconic 7 mountains – Ulriken and Floyen. When we awoke in the morning the view was even greater, the pine forests that sit above showed this was a city aligned with nature.

Walking through, the hotel has an elegant but laid back atmosphere where the interior consists of modern thoughtful design with high quality detailing. When we walked into Hotel Norge’s breakfast we were taken aback by arrays of freshly baked bread/pastries, fresh produce, and delicious local Norwegian cuisine awaited us. A UNESCO city of gastronomy, even the breakfast in Bergen was extraordinary, a mix of tourists and locals gave the hotel a convivial feel as we enjoyed the delicacies on offer.

In an incredible location, it took us only five minutes to walk to the UNESCO heritage Bryggen harbour. The multi-storied wooden houses seemed as if they were pulled out of a fairy-tale as they reached into Bergen’s mountains. Even though it was a grey February day , the Bergin City Fjord glistened against the houses. We explored the maze of wooden shops which reminded us of a Viking village or Disney’s Frozen. Around the corner is the oldest building in Bergen St Mary’s Church built around 1150. Reminiscent of a medieval cathedral delicate art reaches up towards its pyre and gives an insight into the old Religion of Norway.

We then walked behind Bryggen to the entrance of the Floibanen of Norway. The kids were thrilled at the prospect of the funicular and when up ran towards the goats hidden between pine forests. The view from the top of Floyen was majestic, soaring right into the fjords. We had a great time running through moorland pine forests finding remnants of beautiful white snow. My son found a zipline and zipped through the trees. We felt as if we were in a Nordic wilderness, just minutes from Bergen’s centre.

Back in the hotel (the next morning), the Artesia pool and spa beckoned. Following stairs down from the foyer-you reach a true area of peace. A truly tranquil area of the hotel photos of Nordic glaciers lines the walls of the entrance. A modern and beautiful area, the kids were thrilled as they entered the warmth of the pool. The pool to us- it was almost meditative as the water rippled across the pool. There was even a chance to have a go at a Scandinavian Ice bath. My son loved pouring cold water onto himself from a wooden bucket then jumping in the pool or sauna.

Then-after breakfast-we quickly ran over to catch a train – we were going on a true Norwegian adventure. Located across the square from the train station – Hotel Norge is a perfect location to go on a ski adventure to a magical ski resort just an hour from Bergen Voss. On the train we got to spy incredible fjords with mountainous peaks rimmed in thick snow. As we rode along the snow lay on the ground thicker an thicker until we arrived at our destination. We wrapped up in warm coats and pants and walked along Voss station to the gondola (cable ride). Right, there was another scandic hotel -Scandic resort Voss which looked incredible! On the gondola we watched the fjords disappear behind us as we descended far far up into a snowy wilderness.

At the top, Skiers whizzed past down beautiful high slopes covered in snow. My kids who’d only skied once before were eager to get started. We hired them some skis from the ski rental, the people there were knowledgeable and friendly and helped us beginners know what to do! On the beginners slopes the children increased gradually in confidence. Through snowy mountainous landscape they could soon ski fast down small slopes – loving every second. The resort was dramatic – you could see right down to the fjords as misty blue skies painted the deep snow.

Back by 6 to the hotel, we were all very tired after skiing. Locals and tourists of all ages unloaded their ski gear at the station. We made our way back to our hotel room and its views of Bergen – what a day, what a trip. Our thoughts turned to dinner and rather than venturing out we chose to eat in one of the hotels renowned restaurants. They use locally sourced ingredients to create a modern take on Norwegian cuisine. In Bergen the food quality overall is outstanding-the 3 restaurants we ate at during our trip offered incredibly flavourful and fresh cuisine. It’s a great city to visit in itself and with Fjords, mountains and the forces of nature on it’s doorstep it makes a great city break at any time of year.

For more information got to Visit Bergen

We stayed at the the Hotel Norge by Scandic