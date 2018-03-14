YEDA serves food that is good for you and the planet in Covent Garden

words Alexa Wang







Just before Christmas, a new innovative restaurant opened its doors at 55 Neal Street WC2H 9PJ, in vibrant Seven Dials near Convent Garden, London. A young, cosmopolitan brand in sync with the London rhythm, YEDA focuses on delivering good food on the go; they serve delicious satiating food that is good for you, the environment, and the planet.

Full steam ahead, the start of a new decade marks an exciting time for owner Elena, a 27-year-old UCL graduate, who felt London was missing delicious vegan food available on the go. On the well-balanced menu, YEDA has loaded salads, several wonderful tasting sandwiches and wraps that can be toasted in a grill, and an already popular Breakfast Burrito.

The selection of hot mains includes shakshuka, butternut mac, chickpea and coconut curry, and a sweet potato waffle. In charge of the menu, Chef James Adams says “The reason why I chose those dishes over any other is that they are all hero dishes cleverly put together to give insight into the huge variety of delicious options and possibilities Vegan food has. I genuinely don’t think there is many if any high street grab-and-go brands doing food that can match YEDA’s in flavour and quality right now.”

There are three ways to enjoy those dishes: take them away, have a meal on the ground floor that is all-hands-on-deck, or chill in the lower ground floor lounge with a glass of wine or a beer.

The shop itself is bright and vibrant with natural woods, terrazzo tiles, and modern chic fittings.

The food is not the only passion YEDA wants to share with the city: “Just like everyone, we are trying to do our bit to be kind to the planet by using recyclable and compostable packaging that is both practical and Earth-friendly. We try our hardest to make as little waste as possible, and the waste we do create never goes to landfill.” Says Elena.

To follow YEDA everywhere, use @yeda.cafe