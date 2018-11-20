8 reasons to get a masters in nursing

words Al Woods

Nursing is one of the most popular fields in the medical sector. Not only does it allow for individuals to care for others, but it also helps increase a patient’s chances of living a healthier and longer life.

Nurses are always in high demand, and with the trend expecting to continue, becoming a nurse can provide you with job security and flexibility. However, if you’re interested in pursuing a career in nursing, it’s crucial that you obtain the correct credentials.

With that said, here are 8 reasons why you should complete a masters in nursing program.







Higher Salary

One of the main reasons why students pursue a masters in nursing in the increase in pay. While the actual pay will vary depending on where you are located and the area of nursing you’re specialized in, larger metropolitan areas tend to enjoy the highest salaries. In general, an individual who has completed a masters in nursing can expect to earn between $62,000 and $92,000 per year, however, there is the opportunity to earn even higher when gaining employment in specialty hospitals.

Better Hours

Although nursing is known to be one of the most highly rewarding professions there is, the hours can be exhausting and tiring. With regular nursing frequently serving 12-hour shifts, not to mention having to work evenings and weekends, it can be all too easy to burn out. For those who obtain a masters in nursing, you may have the option to obtain a managerial position, meaning you will have more flexibility on when and where you work.

Numerous Career Options

After completing an MSN degree, you will have a wider choice of career options to pick from. Nurses can specialize in all sorts of areas, and go into positions such as:

Certified nurse midwife

Nurse anesthetist

General nurse practitioner

Pain management nurse

Family nurse practitioner

Informatics nurse

Extend a Career

Registered nurses tend to be employed in a practical environment such as a hospital or a doctor’s office. With many of these facilities being understaffed, nurses are having to go above and beyond their call and duty, with many missing out on breaks in between. This can cause nurses to develop leg and back problems, which can shorten the possible years that you can work. However, if you decide to pursue an MSN degree, you will have more opportunities to work in administrative positions. These sorts of duties can be completed behind a desk, helping to give you a much-needed rest.

Improve Your Skillset

When undertaking an MSN degree, there are valuable soft skills that you will learn which are mandatory for success in the nursing sector. Some of the key skills that employers look out for include:

Excellent communication skills

Delegation skills

Negotiation skills

Interpersonal skills

Time management skills

In many nursing professions, your main duty will be to look after patients, so it’s important that you possess great listening skills, as well as have empathy compassion for who you treat. Whether you specialize in treating children or adults, you will encounter individuals from all different kinds of backgrounds, religions, and races, so being open-minded is another key trait that you need to have.

Become an Educator

If you have a passion for helping the nurses of the future, an MSN degree can equip you with the knowledge and skills needed to become a nurse educator. Being on hand to provide specialist support, guidance, and advice to students can be highly fulfilling. There are tons of benefits that go hand in hand with being a nurse educator, such as:

Having access to cutting-edge knowledge

Opportunities to conduct research

Publishing articles in professional journals

Speaking at nursing conferences

Serving as consultants to education and health care institutions

Writing grant proposals

Enter a Leadership Role

If you are serious about climbing the ladder in the nursing sector, you may have your eye on a leadership role. No matter the field of nursing you’re interested in, it’s important that you have the right skill set to take charge and lead a team towards success. There are many benefits that you can receive from effective leadership, such as:

Increased emotional intelligence

Growth in confidence in your team

Improved seriousness and charisma

Improved productivity of the workforce

Succeeding under pressure

There are many obstacles and challenges that you will come up against in the nursing profession, so it’s important that you’re able to work well under pressure and be motivating and inspiring to your team to help ensure patients are well taken care of.

Personal Fulfilment

There is always something new to learn in the nursing profession. No matter what role you perform, new developments and technology are always coming into the equation, so if you’re looking to further your knowledge and expertise, completing an MSN degree can teach you modern skills that can be adapted effectively into the workplace.

Throughout your course, you will notice an increase in confidence, as well as a boost in your self-esteem which can help you feel more confident in your abilities when applying for roles in nursing. Getting a sense of accomplishment for your hard work can help spur you on to achieve the best grades possible.

Pursue Your Degree Online

If you’re currently in a nursing role, finding the time to study at a traditional college or university is out of the question. Thankfully, there is the opportunity to study for your MSN degree online at institutions like Baylor University. They offer degrees in MSN nursing which can help take your career to the next level. Studying online comes with numerous benefits, including:

Flexible environment and schedule

More choice of course topics

Learning from home

Avoiding the daily commute

24/7 access to course materials

If you are interested in studying for your MSN degree online, make sure that you do further research into course specifications, entry requirements, as well as the overall fees so you can be confident you’ve made the right choice.

No matter what sector of nursing interests you most, there are key traits and attributes that you must possess in order to flourish within the medical sector. Once you’ve obtained your masters in nursing, more doors will open, giving you a better chance of securing your dream role in nursing.