4 Amazing Day Trips To Take When Staying In Edinburgh

words Alexa Wang

Getting away somewhere abroad isn’t really an option right now and hasn’t been for a while, which is why we’ve all been exploring the amazing cities right here at home.

Edinburgh is one of those cities and there are a lot of amazing things to discover there on a weekend break. But even though the city has so much to offer, the surrounding area is just as exciting.

Source – Pixabay CCO License

Scotland is known for its beautiful countryside and rich history, and you’re only a stone’s throw away when you’re staying in Edinburgh, so you should take a day trip while you’re there. These are some of the best days trips you can take from Edinburgh.

Loch Ness

No trip to Scotland would be complete without seeing the infamous Loch Ness to see if you can catch a glimpse of the monster. You can easily find some luggage storage Edinburgh to leave your stuff while you take a coach trip out to the Loch and the surrounding area. Even if you don’t believe in all of the monster stories, this is still a beautiful part of the world and it’s definitely worth the visit. You can also find Urquhart Castle if you want to explore some of the interesting history in the region.

Stirling

If you’re a fan of Edinburgh Castle, you should definitely take a trip to Stirling while you are in the area. The impressive Stirling Castle is surrounded by beautiful forests and breathtaking landscapes. The castle is a great day out if you’re interested in that kind of thing or you could spend a day exploring the surrounding area. Stirling is often known as the gateway to the Highlands, with lots of great history and folklore about the region. If you’ve never been to the Highlands before, this is a great place to start.

St. Andrews

St. Andrews is a quaint little town where you’ll find the oldest university in Scotland along with plenty of other great stuff to see. It’s a great day out that makes a bit of a change and gives you the chance to explore a bit of traditional Scotland. There are plenty of great pubs to visit and the town is filled with some incredible fine dining restaurants, so if you’re a foodie, you’ll love it. You can also take a walk along West Sands Beach.

St. Abbs

St. Abbs is another quiet getaway just outside Edinburgh. This tiny fishing village makes for a great change of pace if you’ve spent a few days in the city and it has some of the most incredible coastal views you’ll find anywhere in Scotland. You can spend some time walking and taking in the sights or if you want something a bit more exciting, it’s a great place to go surfing.

When you visit Edinburgh, there’s always something new to discover and it’s the kind of city you can go back to again and again. But while you are there, you should take advantage of some of these incredible destinations in the surrounding area.