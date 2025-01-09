The best ski destinations for adventure seekers

words Al Woods

Whether you want to build up to black runs, tackle high-altitude slopes or explore your snowy surroundings with non-skiing activities set to get your blood pumping, these European ski resorts are the best choices for your holiday.

Andorra

Hidden high within the Pyrenees between France and Spain, high-altitude Andorra is a fantastic destination for snow sure ski holidays in 2025. The country requires reasonable effort to reach, but you’re rewarded with quieter slopes from December to April and simply astonishing views.

Soldeu ski resort has wide blues to occupy confident novices and a map of challenging terrain spanning many kilometres. Adrenaline junkies should head to Arinsal to experience the thrilling descent of over 1,000m from the highest lift point to the village in the valley below.

Les Menuires

Stay in the heart of the world’s largest ski area, Les Trois Vallées, for quick access to some of the most challenging runs in the Alps. Ski-in ski-out accommodation provides instant entry to the slopes so you can be the first on the fresh powder after new snowfall.

From La Croisette which stands at 1,850m at the centre of the resort, you can use the high-altitude links to explore the other crowning jewels of the area such as Mont de la Chambre which rises to an impressive 2,800m! Pointe de la Masse boasts spectacular panoramas, La Mine offers countless thrills and Lac Noir or Lac de Lou offer free-ski itineraries.

Sauze d’Oulx

Named for its magnificent star-strewn skies, the Vialattea (Italian for Milky Way) is a vast winter sports area straddling the French-Italian border along the Alps. Just 70km west of Turin, this area boasts almost 250 miles of skiable pistes that reach 2,035m above sea level.

Sauze d’Oulx is a red-run paradise, offering adventurous courses for skiers with reasonable experience. Experts can connect to Sestriere to try the black runs that wind down from the top of Mount Motta, Mount Sises and the Olympic-standard Kandahar Slalom.

Val d’Isère

Believe us when we say we’ve saved the best until last! Frequently ranked as one of the top ski resorts in Europe, Val d’Isère offers endless skiing through the Alps in a range of striking settings. Test tricks at the snowpark, glide down reliable runs during the extended ski season and take the cable car to the gateway to Vanoise Park – a new experience for 2025.

Adventurous travellers can experiment with more unusual experiences during their stay including cross-country skiing and snowshoeing tours, snowmobile activities, icy plunges and paragliding. Whatever you prefer, there’s no shortage of ways to get your adrenaline pumping!