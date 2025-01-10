Preparing Your Wardrobe For A Year Full Of Music Festivals

words Al Woods

If you’re planning on attending multiple music festivals this year, then you’ll want to make sure that you do all the right planning in advance. That means not just booking your tickets, but thinking about how you’ll get there, what tent you’ll be using, and what you’re going to be wearing.

Your clothing can make a big difference to your festival experience. It should ideally be practical and versatile enough to cope with every kind of weather – but it should also look the part. Let’s take a look at some key considerations.

Essential Clothing Items

Your festival wardrobe should be built around a handful of essential items. These are the things that you’ll need, no matter what. At the top of the list should be a good pair of boots. These should be hard-wearing, and able to cope with dancing, walking, and general outdoor wear.

It’s worth packing a selection of tops made from summer-friendly, breathable fabrics like linen. These can be layered according to the temperature when you get there. If it’s raining, finally, you’ll be glad that you brought along a waterproof coat – so pack one, just in case.

Weather-Specific Gear

On top of this core of essential items, we can consider those extras that might be packed when the weather dictates. If you’re going to a festival outside of summer, you might want to pack warm layers – since it can get quite cold at night.

If you’re going to a summer festival, on the other hand, hats and sunglasses are a must. You’re going to be out in the sun for hours on end, and you’ll need to ensure that you’re suitably protected. Bucket hats are a fantastic and versatile option that’s a classic among festival-goers.

Festival Fashion Trends

Festivals are also an opportunity to showcase your sense of style. You’ll have additional license here to be bold, and make a personal statement through the way you’re dressed. So, why not take advantage of it?

If you’d like to stick with what’s on trend, you might stick with classic festival looks. Favour bolder colours and vintage items and try to make a statement with the accessories you wear. The right necklaces, rings and earrings can all help a given outfit to really pop.

Accessorising for Success

Other accessories might be more practical. You’ll need a bag. This might take the form of a backpack, or a bum bag. It should be comfortable, since you’ll be wearing it for a long time. Make sure you pack a reusable water bottle, too.

Rewear, Repurpose, Restyle

Just because you’re going to a festival doesn’t mean you need to buy an entirely new wardrobe. In many cases, the clothes that you wear from day to day can be incorporated into your festival wardrobe. Conversely, the clothes that you buy especially for the festival can be transferred into your regular rotation – if you’ve chosen them wisely. If not, they might be sold.

It’s worth paying attention to the second-hand market when you’re looking for statement items. Don’t be afraid to browse your local charity shops. There are gems to be unearthed!