The Best Way To Display Your Child’s Artwork

words Al Woods

If you’ve got a future Basquiat or Caravaggio living under the roof, you might be looking for the best way to show off your child’s prodigal art skills. Of course, by no means does your child have to be a Renaissance painter in the making for you to turn your home into their little gallery — the family dog drawn in purple crayon with six varying-sized legs is just as artistic.

In this article, we’ll discuss the best ways for parents to display their children’s artwork, proudly encouraging their budding Pollocks and Picassos.

Gallery Art Wall

There’s nothing wrong with dedicating a wall to your child’s blobs and scribbles; as they grow (and become better), you can gradually add more pieces or change out older drawings for newer ones. Having a collage of their artwork in their bedroom, playroom, or hallway is a great way to encourage them to nurture their more artistic traits.

Parents can do this quite simply. Pick out a few of your favourite picture frames or photo frame sets, fill them with art, and arrange them however you see fit. But before arranging their mini gallery, get your child’s opinion on what pieces they’d like to exhibit–it’s their work, after all.

Pins & Corkboard

Corkboards are a fun and easy way to display your child’s art. This option is probably more suited for older children due to pins being involved, which can pose a danger if not stored or handled correctly.

Parents can opt for a large corkboard or a series of smaller ones, and if you’re opposed to using pins, white tact and its blue counterpart are also options. Unlike framed pictures, pinned artwork is a lot easier to swap around than framed pictures.

Wall-Friendly Tape

For a more temporary approach to displaying your child’s artwork, Washi Masking tape, which comes in various playful colours and patterns, is a great choice. The tape can be applied to most surfaces, leaving no sticky residue behind when removed.

Tape also allows your child to be more creative when hanging their artwork. You can both collaborate as you work together to outline thoughtful frames and wall designs made from tape.

Dotted Throughout Your Home

There’s the chance you might not want to commit an entire wall to your child’s artwork, and that doesn’t make you a bad parent (promise). Instead, you can dot their drawings and paintings around your home. Your guests might even comment on how contemporary and modern the artwork is.

Parents can work alongside their children to filter artwork throughout their home decor, integrating the whole family into decorative decisions.

Hanging Wire Display

Cheap, playful and easy to assemble, wire (or string) is a great way to showcase your child’s artwork. This display style is whimsical and fun, especially with colourful paper clips.

Hanging wire displays work well in homes that are more laid-back, rustic and artistic. Parents can give their children freedom over what art pieces are displayed.

Fridge Displays

The most classic and traditional way of displaying children’s artwork. Can you remember how proud you were to see your stickman family portrait on the fridge? I do.

With the kitchen often becoming the heart of a house, parents can ensure their children’s artwork gets plenty of admiration from guests and other family members.

Final Thoughts

Incorporating your child’s artwork into your home decor adds an extra personal element. It enables young family members to participate in creating a home that belongs to everybody living within it.

From playful to more formal displays, parents have many options to celebrate their child’s creativity and artistic explorations. Each style has charm and personality, helping you find the best way to display your child’s artwork.

Creating a space for your child’s masterpieces shows your appreciation for their hard work, imagination, thoughts and feelings. With your parental support, your child might even become the next big thing.