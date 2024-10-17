Skinshape – Another Side Of Skinshape – The Tour

Skinshape is taking to the stage across the UK to play his delicious blend of music to an expectant tribe of devotees. His new album Another Side Of Skinshape via Lewis Recordings has gone down well with press and fans alike. As the title suggests it is a deviation, a more dreamy type of sonic affair, all very emotive, nostalgic almost, for seasons past.

skinshape tour 2024

It harkens back to Skinshape aka Will Dorey’s childhood and you can even hear snatches of Ethiopian rhythms and even calls to prayer. Speaking on the album, Dorey says ‘Some songs pay homage to the ’90s whilst others the ’60s and ’70s. Yet you may not perceive all of these in the form that they are presented. In any case I hope that the album is enjoyable and will fit casually into the flow of your day.’

Whilst making this album, Dorey experimented with various keyboards and drum machines, which are at times layered over the excellent drumming of Thomas Blunt, who played live onto tape. Blunt is well versed in the Skinshape vernacular, also being part of Dorey’s live band. Dorey is a former member of the band Palace, has played Glastonbury, BBC Maida Vale and Shepherd’s Bush Empire to name a few.

Another Side Of Skinshape gained access to the most esoteric corners of Dorey’s mind. Whilst ‘It’s About Time’ and ‘Ananda’ display a slightly more synthesised palette than we typically hear of a Skinshape tune, singles ‘Stornoway’ and ‘Lady Sun’ (which features the hazy soul vocals of West London’s Hollie Cook) replicate the same lifeblood heard on albums Nostalgia, or Craterellus Tubaeformis.

Oct 20th – Room 2 – Glasgow, UK
Oct 21st – Belgrave Music Hall – Leeds, UK
Oct 22nd – Thekla – Bristol, UK
Oct 24th – Band on the Wall – Manchester, UK
Oct 25th – Electric Brixton – London, UK

