It’s gonna be hard not to be too emotional on this one. The band has collected a number of sold outs since I got to know them in 2012, and now I am having this golden opportunity to write to y’all about the band that stripped all the radios even in Spain with Lonely Boy, a hit that crashed into my existence of longing love, obsession and heartbreaks.

I had another job, where they played many of their hits and my excitement was growing with the minutes. Ran to the packed open air venue to get there just on time. the sunset was about to happen and the tunes meanwhile keeping the crowd animated and observing. Suddenly the subwoofers blasted some techno-ish electronic music and the both Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney jumped into the stage full of energy greeting and getting into positions. The first three songs happened just too quickly and I couldn’t stop dancing, jumping and taking shots. People seethe with desire from the very first moment, and we vibe ‘your touch’ that exploit on some sensual synths in the middle of the song. Shouting Gold on the ceiling with them was a dream accomplished. By the third song, three additional musicians—bass, drums, and guitar—stepped in behind them, their ’70s-inspired style and effortless swagger amplifying the spell of a night that would unfold through 20 of their most iconic tracks.

The stage was ruled by a striking, transparent drum set glowing with color—like a crystal throne—placing Patrick dead center, the rhythmic heart of it all. Dan, meanwhile, claimed the left side as his territory, channeling his energy toward that half of the crowd with focused intensity. He moved like a preacher in a blues-fueled sermon, leaning into the people, igniting them. Every now and again, he leapt toward the drums, drawn by some magnetic pull, feeding a powerful synergy between him and Patrick—one that pulsed at the core of the entire show.

Behind them, lined up in shadow, stood the backing musicians—bass, drums, guitar—dangling like silhouettes carved out by the glow of the massive screen behind them. Their presence, though subtle, anchored the space. We on the left weren’t alone; their silent rhythm completed the scene like ghosts of the groove.

Shouting, cheering, hands up. Everybody goes wild as “Gold on the ceiling” kicks in and projections bathe the stage like a golden rain matching the rhythms of a very sexy guitar delighting all of us.

The gig flows between hard and soft moments, where rock and blues intertwine in a marvellous display of light engineering that dominates the stage. A rainbow in motion—shifting from deep reds, pinks, and purples to intimate dark blues and sudden golden flashes—takes us on a visual journey that matches the emotional ride. Dan’s voice, perfectly tuned, feels like a god stepping out of the speaker of our living rooms—now right there, in front of us, sharing all his energy with the crowd. Dressed in a black Adidas Oasis 25 t-shirt and sunglasses, he delivers a non-stop wave of high-quality sound that only pauses for the first time forty minutes in—just long enough to wipe the sweat from their faces.

A special guest from Ohio steps onto the stage, caught in a single blue stream of light—until suddenly, the beams burst into blinding brilliance as “Weight of Love” begins to pour out. The guitar solo is haunting, almost eerie in its beauty, cutting through the air like a cry from somewhere far beyond. A soft breeze sweeps across the crowd, refreshing our faces as everyone sings in unison: ‘You’ll be on my mind’. They mention their gratitude for being there. There is no single empty space in the crowd and the weather couldn’t have been more perfect for this midsummer dream in Manchester. Hitting a cover of “On the Road Again”, Dan kept walking up and down the stage energetically, spreading excitement like wildfire. As the show nears its end, they take a brief five-minute break—while the crowd keeps going, a nonstop petition for an encore echoing through the bowl.

The Black Keys gig ended majestically with their iconic hits “Little Black Submarines” and “Lonely Boy”, leaving the audience craving even more. What can I say—what a night. A surge of energy, perfectly delivered just as the dark night settled over Manchester. A dream fulfilled. We walked away buzzing, our ears still ringing with riffs and cheers, our hearts full. A night suspended in sound and light—one to hold onto for a long, long time.

words MaiTane Hermosa