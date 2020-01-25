Source: Freepik

Collagen has become a skincare buzzword. As celebrities and influencers boast collagen’s importance, you are left wondering, how exactly does it benefit the skin?

Let’s break it down. Here’s a short guide explaining the connection between collagen and your skin health, along with ways to incorporate it in your diet:

What Exactly is Collagen?

Collagen is a protein that your body naturally produces. In fact, it makes up between 75% to 80% of your skin’s composition. That is nearly one-third of the protein in our bodies. Consequently, collagen supports major structures, including skin, bones, tendons, hair, ligaments, and blood vessels.

Moreover, collagen is full of amino acids, which means it supports your body’s normal functioning. The right levels will keep your bones strong and skin elastic. Your body produces five types of collagen. Type I and Type V primarily give structure to your skin. They keep your skin glowing, hydrated, and plump.

Collagen As You Age

Unfortunately, as you age, your body starts making less collagen. And when natural collagen production declines, you start experiencing skin concerns.

Many people start noticing visible signs of aging. This includes:

Wrinkles

Sagging

Fine lines

Low elasticity

The body’s natural ability to heal wounds is also reduced, which can lead to inflamed and irritated skin.

In addition to the natural decline, certain lifestyle habits can also contribute to reduced collagen production. This includes:

Excessive exposure to the sun

Smoking

Unusually high sugar intake

How to Restore Collagen Production

Before you feel overwhelmed, know that there are numerous ways to intake collagen and restore its production.

Take collagen supplements

Taking collagen supplements is the easiest way to improve your skin health. A 2021 study found that taking hydrolyzed collagen supplements can reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots.

There are numerous ways to take collagen supplements. For instance, you can add unflavored collagen powder to water, juices, and smoothies. Collagen powder also dissolves into hot liquids. Some people also add collagen powder to soft foods, such as yogurt and oatmeal.

Collagen protein bars have become quite popular, too. They have a ton of other healthy ingredients, such as chocolate, nuts, and almonds. Make healthy snacking a delightful experience.

Make dietary changes

Another way to stimulate your body’s natural collagen production is to make dietary changes. The following foods are rich in collagen:

Bone broth

Fish skin

Citrus fruits

Berries

Egg whites

Leafy greens

Bell peppers

Legumes

Keep in mind that not all of these food items directly give your body collagen. Rather, they contain ingredients like vitamin C, zinc, and antioxidants. They act as co-factors of collagen and protect the skin from damage.

Make lifestyle changes

As hinted earlier, lifestyle choices like smoking and high sugar intake can decrease natural collagen levels. Consider making adjustments to your lifestyle.

You should also avoid excessive sun exposure and stress. Lastly, getting enough sleep (at least 7 hours every night) can also boost the body’s collagen production process.