Wrongful death can result from various forms of negligence. Every year, over 90,000 deaths occur in the U.S., due to medical malpractice alone.





When a loved one suddenly passes away, the family members left behind are the ones who suffer most. Most especially if the death could have been prevented if not for the negligent act or misconduct of the guilty party. And perhaps, the only thing that can help them move forward with life is to make sure that the ones responsible are held accountable.

It gives rise to a wrongful death lawsuit to seek justice ad financial compensation for the surviving family members.

What are the common causes of wrongful death and how can we recognize when legal action may be warranted? Let’s find out!

Medical Malpractice

Wrong diagnoses, surgical errors, or improper treatment during medical care can injure patients severely. And in the worst case scenario, some even pass away.

A family member gets hurt because of negligence from the health care provider, which packs an awful lot of emotional load. Remember that you are not the only person that ever passed through this stage in life. Many have felt what you are feeling now.

If you have lost a loved one due to another person’s mistake, neglect or even intentional actions, wrongful death lawyer Gregory John Plumides advises reaching out to a personal injury attorney to determine if you have a potential claim for wrongful death and pursue civil justice against the wrongdoer.

Pleading a wrongful death claim may be the only plea to honor the dearly departed and put blame on others. Knowing the legal rights and how to proceed would present to you a way toward the remembrance of your deceased and toward the prevention of a similar one.

Motor Vehicle Accidents

Some common causes of motor vehicle accidents are distracted driving, driving under the influence or speeding. And these negligent behaviors could result in wrongful deaths.

When a loved one is lost due to a preventable incident, justice becomes paramount. Wrongful death lawsuits allow for the possibility of holding responsible parties to account and providing them with some financial assistance through one of the most difficult times.

Workplace Accidents

Workplaces are filled with hazardous materials and situations where disasters are just waiting to happen if you are not careful. And more so if there are people who are neglectful of their duties in preserving safety in the workplace. These can cause slipping and falling, breakdown of machines, or wrongful exposure to certain chemicals.

A workplace must foster a special culture of safety where workers look after each other and openly share potential hazards as they see them.

Your safety matters just as much as that of your coworker. Should somebody suffer incidents of accidents at the workplace, seeking redress for them and the community becomes a matter of concern.

Defective Products

Defective products do harm rather unexpectedly, causing serious injuries or wrongful deaths. You might think you are safe using everyday items, but a tiny defect here and there could lead to a rather tragic end.

Any faulty appliance, dangerous auto part, or poisoned food should all be hellish in their consequences. A defective product can cause great misfortune for you or one of your family members.

For these occurrences, you must understand the full extent of your rights. Seeking compensation for your loss contributes to greater justice and serves to prevent similar hardships for other families. You are not alone after all.

A great number have gone through this, and by joining together, one can make the manufacturers answer and enforce safer product designs.

Criminal Acts

A lawsuit for wrongful death may arise when a criminal action results in a person’s death. Such terrible events sometimes arise out of murder, assault, or negligent driving. If you have lost a loved one through the ill will or negligence of another, life will seem unjust.

You will never stand alone- those who search for justice when crimes render their lives shattered. It helps provide closure to the victim’s family, including funeral costs, compensation for loss of income, and damages for emotional distress.

It is important for the family to meet with others who are similarly wounded in order to begin the healing process and lay the ordeal to rest-a-kill forever-through the responsibility established through the legal process.