Tips and tricks to look fashionable in your pyjamas

words Alexa Wang

In recent years, the fashion landscape has seen a welcome shift towards relaxed and comfortable trends. We all remember the surge in loungewear’s popularity with the rise of remote working, but is it ever really ok wear pyjamas outside the house? While unconventional at first glass, embracing the bold and fashionable statement of pyjama chic is entirely achievable by following these tips and tricks.

look fashionable in pyjamas

1. Pyjama chic doesn’t mean unkempt

The clue is in the word “chic”: This fashion trend is anything but an excuse for looking sloppy, and in fact, nothing could be further from the “fresh out of bed” look. Blurring the lines between style and comfort, pyjama chic is an art form in itself, requiring careful attention to detail. Choose high-quality, luxurious fabrics that exude elegance, and pair them with items that emphasise this. For instance, pairing up stylish satin pyjamas with some open-toed heels adds glamour and pazazz, elevating slumber wear to the realm of evening wear.

2. Accessorize with intent

Include some well-chosen jewellery to your outfit is a great way to add an element of sophistication and set it apart from the everyday casual look. A pair of large hoop earrings or an eye-catching pendant add a touch of class and let the world know you definitely haven’t just rolled out of bed! Equally, a statement bag shows the world you’re anything but sleepy.

3. Don’t be afraid of contrasts

Wearing a matching pyjama set is one way to approach this style, but equally, it’s fine to pair a pyjama top or bottom with a completely different look. Consider wearing satin pyjama trousers with a more sporty look, by pairing them with a cropped top or zip-up hoodie.

Similarly, tucking your tailored pyjama top into a pair of well-fitting jeans makes a bold statement, but still optimises comfort. This look works well with rolled up sleeves along with a bracelet, and the contrast between the luxurious, silky material complements the rougher

4. Express your personality

Embracing pyjama chic is also a great way to assert your identity. Because of the inherently playful nature of this fashion trend, you have more freedom to bring in pops of colour, pattern and be bolder with material pairings than with your usual everyday look. It’s a great opportunity to pair fabrics and textures that might otherwise look out of place – consider combining matte with shiny, such as wearing a velvet blazer over satin pyjamas for a really opulent contrast. A bold floral patterned pyjama top can be accentuated with a more muted pair of trousers or simple leather skirt.

5. Don’t neglect your feet!

While footwear typically does not form part of our night attire, your choice of shoe can really transform your pyjama outfit’s look. For a casual daytime outfit, trainers or pumps bring a low-key, modern edge to your style. Your feet don’t have to blend in though; wearing a satin nightdress with cowboy boots for a deliberately bold look that is sure to lift your confidence! Or, add a dose of undeniable glamour with a pair of kitten heels, mules or open-toe sandals and promote your matching, tailored pyjamas from duvet day to glitz!

Why reserve your comfiest clothes for when you’re sleeping? With a few well-chosen details, pyjamas can effortlessly transition to be worn to any occasion, and you’ll shine as an aficionado of the latest pyjama chic!

Tags:

Baby Boy Wardrobe EssentialsBaby Boy Wardrobe Essentials
PREV STORY
From Onesies to Tuxedos: A Guide to Baby Boy Wardrobe Essentials

You May Also Like

your home renovation

Top 5 ways to master your home renovation

words Al Woods Spending on home renovations amongst millennials and first-time homeowners is on the ...

author_avatar
admin
become blogger

Influencers: Establish a Presence on These 6 High-Visibility Sites Now

words Al Woods So, you consider yourself an influencer. Whether that’s technically the case ...

author_avatar
admin
Stylish since 1719

Stylish since 1719 – Imagine if this guy walked into your hairdressers

You know what it’s like when you visit the hairdressers. You’re in the chair ...

author_avatar
admin
ski adventure

Preparing for the ultimate ski adventure – Val d’Isère in France

Preparing for the ultimate ski adventure – Val d’Isère in France – words Al ...

author_avatar
admin
our TV habits

How our TV habits in the UK are changing

Well those who said that TV’s days were numbered were maybe being just a ...

author_avatar
admin
No More Heroes

No More Heroes – Pay your respects to the legends

No More Heroes. The beginning of 2016 has been a dark one for rock ...

author_avatar
admin