Factors to Consider When Creating Team’s T-Shirts

words Al Woods

If you have been saddled with the task of selecting t-shirts for your office team or a school sports team, you are probably concerned with selecting a design that will be eye-catching and a style that everyone will feel comfortable wearing.

T-shirts are a great way to introduce your brand to the general public. There are a few basic factors that you should consider when selecting a t-shirt for your team.

Select an Attractive and Unique Design

Your design should not only be pretty and unique but one that directly reflects the spirit of your company. One of the most iconic logo designs is that of DreamWorks film company which has a little boy fishing off the side of the moon evoking the idea of the magic of film. Another very memorable logo design is Twitter’s simple chirping bird. It lets the public know that their platform is a place to express opinions.

Choose a Shirt That Flatters Every Figure

You want all of your employees or team members to feel included in group events and activities. Camaraderie is an important part of the success of any company and people who work for you should feel comfortable promoting your product. If you pick a flimsy t-shirt or a revealing tank top, some people may feel uncomfortable wearing it. Pick a t-shirt or sweatshirt that employees will be proud to wear. You may want to offer your shirt in a couple of different styles.

You should select a top-quality fabric that will last a long time. You will look prosperous to those who have never heard of your company or team before and your team members will wear their shirts often and for a long time.

Choose a Legible Font

Your company shirt is just another form of advertising and it should be easy to read. It won’t do you any good if people have to squint to see your company name. The name of the company and the service you offer should be clear from the shirt.

Choose Your Colors Wisely

Does the company logo already have colors that are associated with it? If so, will they really look good on a shirt?

If you are selecting a sports team shirt, it is not a good idea to use the same colors as any other sports team in your area. If you are selecting shirts for a company, you should select different colors than your competitors.

Find a Reliable and Inexpensive Place to Buy the Shirts

if you Google team t-shirts, many websites will come up. If a company has a brick and mortar store, it is unlikely to be your best option for finding low-cost, high-quality shirts.

You will find the best deals on the internet. There are t-shirt printing companies that warehouse a wide selection of T-shirts styles. You can design the shirt on their website using their tools and they will print the shirts and send them to you. You don’t need to worry about making the shirts available to your employees only once a year because they can print the shirts out on an as-needed basis.

Great team shirts design might not guarantee the success of your soccer club or office, but they can boost morale and let people know who you are.

