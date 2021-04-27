Damage-Free Tips To Achieve the Hairstyle That You Want Everyday

words Alexa Wang

Hairstyle tips

With spring just around the corner, we’re all excited to try out some new hairstyles. Whether it’s flirty braids, long beachy waves, or a cute pixie cut, you’d want your hair to look its best.

The only problem is, how to get your hair to do what you want, without damaging it. Well, look no further! We’ve compiled a list of tips and tricks to help you get the hairstyle you want, without damaging your hair!

If you’re going to use heat, use it right

We all know that using extensive heat on our hair is not a good thing. Constant heat from a flat iron or hair dryer can cause dryness, brittleness, and breakage. But sometimes a girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do. The professionals behind Allaboutthegloss.com say that the key to using flat irons is knowing what your hair type is. Frizzy, dyed, damaged, curly, and black hair all require different things from a straightener or curling iron. To make sure you aren’t doing more damage than good to your hair, do a little research to be safe and stylish. 

Don’t pull your hair too much

Let’s admit it, we all love the drama and sophistication of a sleek, high ponytail. Although these types of hairstyles may look put together, they put a lot of strain on your scalp, and are just not that in anymore! Pulling your hair back tight and often can cause damage to your hair and roots. For this spring, opt for a more relaxed approach. Go for looser, flirtier hairstyles that are more current and effortless and aren’t so aggressive to the scalp. Have fun trying out different styles, and don’t forget to use proper and safe hair ties. Stay away from the rubber bands!

Brush your hair correctly

Your hair behaves better and is easier to style if it is healthy. Brushing your hair is a necessary step for anyone who wants to look good. It’s essential for distributing natural oils evenly on each strand and making you look presentable. To make sure that you’re not damaging your hair while you style it, go for a gentle approach with a wide-toothed comb. Start at the ends of your hair and work your way up to avoid breakage. If you have curlier hair, don’t be afraid to use moisturizing conditioners to help you detangle. And forget about that 100 strokes a day rule!

Fortify your hair with the right products

The secret to good-looking hair is always what you put on it. Using the right shampoo and conditioner for your hair reduces hair loss and damage. Leaving your hair looking shiny and brand new, in whatever style you put it in. To use the right products, you first need to know what your hair type is. Using the wrong products for your hair type is just as bad and not using any products at all. Whatever your hair type, stay away from harmful sulfates and alcohols, as they can dry out your scalp and your hair.

hair tips

There you have it! Let 2021 be the year of you taking back control of your life and your hairstyle. By using the correct products and right heating settings, your hair will be prepared for any hairstyle. Taking a more relaxed approach to your hairstyling, while putting more care into your hair care, is the secret to a damage-free hair styling hair dryer.

