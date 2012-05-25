Handmade Soap Is The Best Gift To Your Skin!

words Alexa Wang

Soaps help in cleansing your body and enriching your bathing experience. There are different types of soap available in the market that varies in sizes, colors, scents, etc. You can also differentiate sops into facial, deodorizing, beauty, moisturizing, antimicrobial soaps.

It is essential to choose your soap bars wisely as you would need to protect your skin and caress it with skin-friendly ingredients. Using homemade or natural soap bars is the best way to treat your skin and give them the goodness of nature. Though handmade soaps can be pricey, the multiple benefits provided are with the price you pay. Recently, there has been a sudden increase in the demand for homemade soap bars due to their increased benefits.

Compared to the soaps made with artificial ingredients wrapped in fancy wrappers, it is better to choose for natural elements that can rightly adhere to your skin issues and care for your skin in the best possible way. Here are a few benefits of using handmade soaps over the artificial ingredients loaded soaps.

100% Safe

You must have heard many incidents where people develop skin rashes and other severe diseases after using a chemical-based soap. The commercial soaps are processed with artificial ingredients that might be harmful to your skin in many ways. Handmade soaps, on the other hand, are made with natural ingredients that are 100% safe to use and caress your skin. There are no chemicals and unnecessary chemicals in it.

Natural Ingredients

The best part of using handmade soaps is that you can treat your skin with the goodness of nature. The natural ingredients in the handmade soaps increase their efficiency. Whether it is essential oils or butter, handmade soaps are stuffed with all the natural elements that are safe and good for your skin. Some of the common ingredients include coconut oil, aloe vera, almond oil, coffee, tea tree extract, etc.

Loads of Glycerine

The ideal job of soap is to cleanse your body and remove all the dirt. During the cleansing process, soaps often leave our body dry, leading to skin dehydration. Hence, soaps must have ingredients for long-lasting moisture. Handmade soaps are loaded with glycerine that keeps your body hydrated even after the bath. You will find a high content of glycerine in almost every handmade soaps. That’s among the significant reasons why people prefer handmade soaps.

pH Factor

According to dermatologists, your soap’s pH level should never match your body’s pH level. The human body already has an acidic pH level, and soap’s acidic level increases the chances of skin issues. Handmade soaps are made without using any acidic materials. You can also check the “Free Alkali” label on the handmade soaps that balances our skin’s pH.

The Bottom Line

Made with natural ingredients and processed with essentials oils, handmade soaps have been getting plenty of limelight for their amazing effect. It is essential to understand the significance of handmade soap bars and choose them over the chemical-based soaps that are harmful to your skin. The above mentioned were some of the best reasons why you can choose handmade soaps over anything and everything.