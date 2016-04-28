3 Ways to Repurpose Leftover Wines

words Al Woods

Photo by Pixabay

Wine is a staple drink on every occasion, regardless of what occasion is being celebrated. Unfortunately, there are always leftovers, especially during big events.

Keep in mind that you can no longer sell your wine online for cash once they are open and consumed. You can always cork it back and store it in the cellar. But worst comes to worst; you might forget to store it properly.

You left your bottle of wine to sit on the counter for a while. And when you finally remember, it’s already too acidic to drink.

Good thing, there are plenty of ways to repurpose leftover wines. This list will provide you ideas so you’ll surely get every last drop out of that bottle.

Use it in cooking

Using wine on your dishes can significantly intensify, improve, and accent the flavor and aroma of the food. There are plenty of ways to use your left-over wine for cooking.

You can use it to marinate your protein like beef, chicken, or fish. Just keep in mind that it’s best to use red wine on dark meat like beef and white wine on white meat like chicken and fish.

Excellent wines to use for this method are Pinot Grigio like the 2017 Andrian Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir like the 2015 Alain Hudelot Noellat Bourgogne Rouge. You can also deepen your dish’s flavors by adding wine to your sauce, gravy, stock, or use it when braising. Wine can give a bolder flavor on your short ribs or filet mignon.

If you’re on the healthier side, try making a delicious vinaigrette to pair with your salads. Just mix your leftover wine with lemon juice, honey, salt, pepper, and olive oil. It will make your fresh greens taste elegant.

If you like to DIY, why not make vinegar from your leftover wine. All you need is your leftover wine (any type will do), cheesecloth, bottles, and a ‘mother wine’ (you can get it online).

Just mix your wine and the mother wine in a glass and cover it with cheesecloth. Secure the cover using a rubber band. Store it in a dark place, and after a few months, you’ll have your wine vinegar.

You can also spice up your pound cake or ice cream by making a cherry compote using any red wine you love. Just bring the cherries, red wine, sugar, and lemon juice to a boil, then simmer until the cherries are soft. A boozy fruit is perfect to end a sumptuous dinner.

Use it for cleaning

The alcohol and fermentation in wines make it an effective cleaning agent because they are potent bacteria killers. Wines can also effectively kill foodborne pathogens like E. coli and salmonella.

Moreover, wines are also a good disinfectant. Mix your leftover wine with water and wipe it on your kitchen counters, tiled floors, and tables to sterilize it. Try using a dry white wine like the 2015 Three Clicks Sauvignon Blanc because they won’t stain or leave a sticky residue. Just don’t use it over granite countertops.

The alcohol in the wine can also remove impurities on fruits and veggies. Just wash your produce with wine then rinse it off with water before peeling and chopping them.

Any white wine can also effectively remove grease and oil stains. Just pour it over the area and leave for a few minutes before wiping off. The alcohol and acidity will absorb the grease.

Use it as part of your beauty essentials

Your bottle of wine does not only belong in your kitchen but your bathroom as well. Wine can resolve most of your skin and hair problems. It’s a great addition to your beauty regimen.

Wines are rich in antioxidants and can increase the elasticity of the skin. Try soaking for 30 minutes in a bathtub full of water and add a cup of your favorite wine. Do this at least twice a week. Your skin will eventually look younger and smoother. Red wines are best for this method because they have more abundant in antioxidants than white wine.

Make an exfoliant by adding sugar and honey to red wine and massage it on your face. It will improve your blood circulation and moisturize your skin. You can also swap your facial toner for a wine to rejuvenate your skin. Just put your wine in a spray bottle and spritz it on your face. Gently massage using your fingertips.

The acids in red wine are also great for oily skin. Add a Greek yogurt and tea tree oil to a burgundy wine to create a facemask. Apply for 20 minutes and then rinse. It can treat your oily, congested skin.

If you’re up for a DIY challenge, make a cold-press soap using your favorite vintage wine. The natural sugars in wine can make a luxurious lather.

Try using Malbec wines like the 2013 Alain Hudelot Noellat Richebou as your hair mask to make it shine. Malbec wines have higher resveratrol content, and it can in keratin growth and prevent keratin degradation.

Takeaway

Always remember that there are plenty of hands who worked hard to craft a single bottle of wine. Winemakers took years to cultivate that grape variety and perfect their craft. So the next time you’ll get another bottle of wine, make every drop count through this friendly advice.