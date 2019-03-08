4 Design Features to Look For When Buying a Backpack

words Al Woods

Buying a backpack is not as simple as it looks. If you plan on using it for school, sure any backpack will work and get the job done, however, if you plan on taking it hiking, there are plenty more things that you need to consider.

Failure to do this can result in a variety of things, from a bad time to hiking and even serious injuries. Never put yourself in a position where you are not ready for the challenges that are going to be ahead of you. Here are four design features to look for when buying a backpack.

Volume

When it comes to backpacks, the most noticeable thing from the start is its size and how much pocket space it has. This is something that is extremely important to consider when shopping for a backpack. If you get one that does not have enough space, you will find yourself struggling to close your backpack or find objects bulging out the sides and possibly jabbing you in the back. The experts at this website list these backpacks as reliable and have the space that you need. If you want to save some money, don’t buy the largest backpack out there. Only buy what you need as buying a backpack with an enormous amount of space can also cost you a lot of money. When looking to buy backpacks, the first thing that you should consider is volume and storage.

Number of Compartments

Once you have chosen a backpack that has enough size for you, it is now time to look at how that space is divided into the backpack. If backpacks have no extra compartments, it becomes next to impossible to sort and organize your backpack and have things ready to go quickly. This can hurt in situations such as an injury where speed is of the essence for grabbing a first aid kit. Therefore you want to make sure that your backpack has several compartments that you can use to organize. Once again be careful, however, as the more compartments that your backpack has, the less space you will have to store things as each compartment ends up taking up room within the bag. Consider a middle ground where the bag has some compartments, but not too many, allowing you to organize things the way that you want to without taking away too much space. Always consider how many compartments your backpack is going to have when buying.

A Good Suspension System

Bags naturally get heavier and heavier as you fill them up, increasing the strain that they can have on your back. This is where a good suspension system comes in. These systems will support the backpack taking some of the strain and pressure off of your shoulders. This is important if you plan on packing your backpack full of heavy things. If you are hiking, the last thing that you want to worry about is fatigue and shoulder pain from lugging around a heavy object all day. Therefore, consider how much support the backpack is going to provide you with and how heavy you plan on making it. If the bag is going to be kept light, there is no need for an elaborate suspension system. Consider getting a bag with a good suspension system if you plan on filling it up with heavy objects.

Waterproof Fabric

Finally, make sure that the bag you are going to be getting is waterproof and can last in the rain without being heavily damaged. This is especially important for hikers as the weather can be random at times. Getting stuck in a rainstorm and finding out half of the objects you packed in your bag are destroyed due to rain will ruin any adventure. Waterproof bags are not too difficult to find, but they should definitely be included in any bag you are considering. All it takes is one bad experience to realize the importance of this. Ensure that the backpack you are purchasing is waterproof and can withstand the rain.

When looking for a good backpack, consider what you plan to do with it first. This will greatly narrow down your search and allow you to pick from backpacks you actually need. No matter what you choose, make sure that the bag is waterproof and that it is comfortable for you to wear around as well. Once you have met those requirements, it’s up to you to choose the specifics and get the one that you like the most. What backpack do you plan on buying?

