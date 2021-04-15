How to Care for Your Engagement Ring for Years to Come

words Alexa Wang

Naturally, you will want to take good care of your precious engagement ring. After all, it will always be a symbol of the commitment and love between you and your partner. So, check out the following professional tips for looking after your engagement ring so you can ensure it remains in perfect condition for years to come.

Regularly Clean Your Ring

When you wear your engagement ring every day, small particles of dirt can soon build up on the surface, which can affect the clarity and brightness of the gemstone and make the metal band look less vibrant. So, it is important you regularly clean your ring. While it is worthwhile having your ring professionally cleaned on a regular basis, it is easy to clean some rings yourself. For diamond, ruby, or sapphire rings, carefully place the ring in a mug of warm water mixed with a few drops of mild washing-up liquid or soap. Leave it for at least a few minutes, or even overnight, and then gently scrub the ring with a soft-bristled toothbrush. Then rinse the ring and use a soft lint-free cloth to dry. When it comes to pearls and other stones, you should only have them cleaned by professionals, as even the lightest of chemicals can damage the sheen of pearls and other delicate gemstones.

Check Your Ring’s Setting

Your ring’s setting could experience issues over time. So, to ensure your engagement ring is in perfect condition for years to come, you need to keep a close eye on your ring’s settings. The most important part to look at is the prongs. Ensure each prong is exactly the same length and is undamaged. Also, use your ears. Shake the ring close to your ear, and if you hear anything, you will know it is time to get the setting tightened. It is advisable to have a professional settings-check once a year, but for traditional settings like a solitaire set, doing a check yourself should suffice.

Know When to Take Your Ring Off

Some fiancées never want to take their engagement ring off, and many brides continue to wear their engagement rings in addition to their wedding rings. While it is perfectly understandable that you would want to keep your sign of commitment firmly on your finger at all times, there are occasions when you should take off your ring in order to protect it. A good example is spending a day at the beach because a combination of sunshine and swimming can cause your finger to shrink a little; making it easier for your ring to fall off. If you have a delicate stone like an emerald, which is much softer in texture than most gemstones, you will want to take it off anytime you are doing physical activity, like working out at the gym or doing heavy lifting. You should also leave rings with delicate micro pavé stones at home when you do any physical activities because the stones tend to pop out more easily than others.

How to Store Your Engagement Ring

If you do not plan to wear your engagement ring once it has been replaced with a wedding ring, you need to find a suitable container to store your engagement ring. With so many ring boxes, trays, and dishes on the market, you will not be short of options. You may prefer to always have your engagement ring on display, in which case you can store it in an item like a dish or tray, or you may prefer to store it inside a special box, which will protect it for years to come.