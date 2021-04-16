8 Great Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

words Al Woods

It’s that time of year again! Spring has arrived, the flowers have started to bloom, and mother’s day is just around the corner. Chances are, even if your mother wasn’t the captain of the PTA or the world’s best baker, she still worked hard to give you the best life she could. Parents go through a lot to raise their children, and mothers get permanent VIP status in their children’s hearts for physically giving them life.

The question is, how does one best show their appreciation for the ever graceful matriarch of the family? If you’re struggling to think of a mother’s day gift, take a deep breath, peruse these 8 gift ideas, and maybe use the time you’ve saved to give your mum a call. After all, every day is a great day to show your mom how much you love and appreciate her!

1. Flowers

Here’s one for the art appreciators and lovers of color. Flowers are a wonderful gift or token for almost any occasion, and mother’s day is no exception. In addition to smelling wonderful, their bright colors can be adjusted to suit the recipient’s tastes and home decor. A bouquet or floral arrangement is sure to be a hit and will remind your mom of her family whenever she walks past or tends to the flowers. If your mom lives in another city or country, it’s easy to send flowers remotely, and they can even be purchased as part of a subscription service.

2. Hand Made Card

Perhaps the most direct way of expressing love and gratitude for a loved one, a special occasion card can be a perfect, elegant way to convey feelings of appreciation and affection. While there is no shortage of greeting card selection in most paper goods and grocery stores, there is something to be said about crafting your own card. By using your own two hands to get creative, you’ll take your mother on a walk down memory lane and create some serious childhood nostalgia. Mums always have a soft spot for something personalized and making a card that is unique to your relationship will make the gesture all the more special.

3. Jewelry

Initially crooned about by Marilyn Monroe, it really is true that diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Even if diamonds aren’t in the budget, it’s undeniable that jewelry is a guaranteed mother’s day hit. By gifting your mom a sophisticated necklace, a pair of dangling earrings, or a set of stacking rings, you will quickly have her looking and feeling like a million bucks. What could be a better way to say “thank you” than giving your mom a staple or statement piece that she will cherish for years the come?

4. Celebratory Cake

Sharing a meal with your family is always a special way to remind them that you love them, and dessert is usually the part that people look forward to the most. For such a special occasion, you simply can’t go wrong gifting your mother an artfully decorated, delightfully delicious cake. Make sure you know her favorite flavors and colors before your start. Opting for something customized, like the cakes found at https://www.emicakes.com.sg/mothers-day-cake, can be a great way to convey your love and appreciation in a way your mom can literally taste. Cakes are a crowd-pleaser and something that a mom can in turn share with her loved ones, too.

5. Pretty Picnics

An unusual but ingenious idea for mother’s day is surprising your mom with an Instagram-worthy picnic in the sunny spring weather. Make sure you align the menu with her food and drink preferences and select a suitably stunning location. Spring is the perfect time to enjoy nature and local green spaces. If she has a favorite park or hiking trail, consider going on a nice walk before or after your meal. The fresh air will make you both feel great, and your mom will love spending quality time with you.

6. House Plant

If you live far away from your mom, a house plant might be the perfect gift idea. Easy to send or source from a local shop or nursery, being a “plant mom” can give your mother something else to nurture, instilling a sense of purpose and joy. Not only that, but plants are much easier to raise than children and have numerous household benefits. Improved air quality, increased oxygen levels, and pleasing aesthetics are just a few of the perks of plant ownership. Your mom will think of you fondly every time she takes a well-oxygenated breath or waters a planter.

7. Sunglasses

While mother’s day is often associated with pinks, pastels, and pretty flowers, many gift options are highly useful as well as physically attractive. A perfect example of this is a pair of sunglasses. With the sun high in the sky and the days getting longer, gifting your mom a pair of cool-looking shades will protect her delicate eyes and eye area, while also upping her accessory game. This is a practical gift that she can use every day and will surely thank you profusely for.

8. Cozy Candles

Believe it or not, out of all five senses, our sense of smell is the most closely linked to our memory. Due to this, scents can easily trigger pre-existing memories or help create lasting links to new ones. An easy and enchanting way to give your mom the gift of memory is to wrap up a scented candle this mother’s day. You can choose your favorite scent, one that reminds you of her, or create a completely new one. Whatever you chose, your mom will appreciate a new addition to her candle collection and the sentiment behind it.

From classic options to more personalized selections, the gifts listed above are just the tip of the iceberg. Mother’s day is about celebrating family and making your mom feel special and appreciated. Truthfully, the best part of any gift is the thought it represents and the quality time you spend with the receiver. Whether it’s over zoom or in person, your mother is sure to be tickled by any presents she gets. It just so happens that things like beautiful baked goods, sparkly bling, and fabulous flowers are tried and true winners. This mother’s day, no matter what you choose, don’t forget to show your mum some love! You will brighten up her day and bring a smile to her face worth more than all of the gifts in the world.