How to Take Care of Your Skin After 40

words Alexa Wang

As you clock 40, taking care of your skin becomes a more intentional exercise because, at this age, fine lines and wrinkles start to show. Also, your skin is not as elastic and moisturized as before because its oil-producing power decreases. You have to put in more effort to keep your skin healthy, glowing and young.

As you will realize, you have to start choosing your products carefully. Don’t apply any cream or product on your face before understating your skin needs, then buying quality products that nourish and protect it. Cheap products may damage your skin; therefore, stock appropriate, high-quality products for daytime and night use.

During the day, your skin is exposed to dirt, sweat and has more bacteria growth. Use products that clean and protect the skin. At night, your skin gets drier, and you need to protect it from moisture loss. Here are tips to keep your skin glowing

Invest in the Right Type of Cleanser

As mentioned earlier, your skin accumulates a lot of dirt and germs throughout the day. Choose a facial cleanser that is appropriate for your skin type. For oily skin, go for one that forms as it will remove dirt and bacteria beneath the skin and successfully remove makeup. The cleanser will also contain zit bursting formulas such as salicylic acid. For dry skin, use oil-based cleansers.

Moisturize Often

Because your skin is losing its oil production power, you need to boost its effort by moisturizing throughout the day and night. To increase your skin’s hydrating efforts, drink more water and cut down on caffeine, sugars and other dehydrating products such as alcohol and cigarettes. A well-moisturized skin will make you look ten years younger.

Use a Serum

Serum further protects your skin from the elements. It forms a soft but protective layer around your skin, keeping it healthy and nourished. A vitamin C serum is best in the mornings but use a retinol-based serum at night. It will repair your skin, prevent collagen breakdown and stimulate the growth of proteins that firm the skin.

Retinol becomes less effective when exposed to sunlight; therefore, only use it at night. If it’s your first time using a retinol-based product, apply every other night as you check your skin’s reaction. If you have sensitive skin, use retinol palmitate serum which is milder but effective.

Use a Sunscreen

After 40, it’s essential to have an effective sunscreen every day, even when the sun is not very hot. Apart from protecting your skin from UV radiation, its antioxidation power can help reverse age signs such as spots, wrinkles and fine lines.

Keep a Healthy Lifestyle

What you eat becomes more evident as you age. Your skin and entire body will not accommodate all your food choices; therefore, know which foods to avoid. Also, limit greasy, processed and starchy foods. Instead, choose more nutritious options that will keep your skin healthy and robust.

Regular exercise enables your body to flush out toxins, firm skin and keep you healthy. Make sure to cleanse your face and use a moisturizer afterwards.