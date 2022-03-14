How to Improve Communication in Your Relationship: 6 Tips for Couples

words Alexa Wang

Establishing open communication in a relationship is perhaps the most crucial thing you can do to make your relationship last. It doesn’t mean that you and your partner won’t fight anymore – after all, clashing is a normal part of being a couple. However, voicing your feelings and concerns to your partner and then discussing them together can make a huge difference in understanding each other and strengthening your bond.

For example, sometimes something that you might perceive as signs he’s cheating or signals of her being indifferent can actually indicate a completely different, underlying issue that you are unable to see due to a lack of effective communication. In order to avoid meaningless fights that could have been prevented by having a conversation, you both should work on improving communication.

Below, we will share several tips couples can use to improve communication and make their relationship last. Apart from practicing active listening and allocating time to talk, you should also watch nonverbal signs, understand your own feelings, use “I” statements, and set clear boundaries. Read on, stop trying to read each other’s minds, and just talk already.

Watch Nonverbal Signs

Nonverbal communication is a great way to learn how your partner feels because the unconscious signals people give off can indicate emotions and thoughts they might not want to share. For example, your partner might be sending you signals that they’re feeling lonely, but at the same time, they’re also telling you that they’re fine and don’t need any help.

If you know how to read nonverbal communication, you’ll be able to understand what your partner really needs.

Allocate Time for Talking

Talking about your problems with your partner can make a big difference in your emotional well-being because when you share your feelings with each other, you become closer and feel more connected.

So, if you want to improve communication in your relationship, make sure you allocate some time for talking every day, but don’t pressure yourself to come up with solutions – just share your thoughts and feelings without worrying about solving anything. If you feel like talking to someone else, it’s fine to call a close friend or relative, but don’t neglect your partner.

Practice Active Listening

Active listening is a type of communication where you repeat back what your partner says in order to demonstrate that you are paying attention and get the gist of the message. For example, if your partner is telling you about their day at work, then you could repeat back their words by saying something like, “So, you had a pretty tough day at work?” Then listen again to what they say and repeat it once again by saying, “I see.” This way, both of you will feel heard and understood.

Since active listening requires both parties to be fully present and engaged in the conversation, it will take extra effort on your part, but it will be worth it in the end and could save your relationship. If you want to improve communication in your relationship, practice active listening as often as possible.

Understand Your Own Feelings

So many unnecessary fights could have been prevented if both partners simply understood their own feelings and knew what was important for them in the first place. For example, if your partner asks you if there’s anything wrong because they have noticed that you haven’t been yourself lately, instead of avoiding the question or getting angry at them for bringing up a touchy subject, try to understand why exactly you are feeling sad or angry in the first place.

You might not have been aware of some of these feelings before because they were buried deep inside of your subconscious mind, but once you become aware of them, you can start working on resolving them or talking about them with your partner.

Use “I” Statements

One of the most common mistakes when talking to your partner is using “you” statements instead of “I” statements. When we use “you” statements, we tend to accuse our partners of doing something wrong without actually taking ownership of our own feelings and actions – which can lead to unnecessary fights with no real resolution.

Instead of saying, “You always do this!”, try to say “I feel…” or “I would like…” instead. This way, both of you will understand where the other person is coming from and won’t get defensive because you’ll avoid blaming or accusing each other.

Set Clear Boundaries

When couples don’t set clear boundaries between themselves and their partners, they become too dependent on each other and lose their sense of identity. When this happens, they start feeling like they are a part of each other, which can lead to resentment and unnecessary fighting. A great way to get rid of this kind of relationship dynamic is to set clear boundaries between each other and spend some time apart to understand what you need in order to be happy. Then, when you are with your partner, make sure to respect those boundaries.

Final Thoughts

If you want to improve communication in your relationship, it’s important to remember that your partner is a separate person from you and that they might have different needs than you. One way to avoid unnecessary fighting is to stop expecting your partner to read your mind and instead talk to them about what you need and how the two of you can meet each other’s expectations more effectively.

Another way to get rid of misunderstandings and avoid unnecessary fights is to watch nonverbal signs – a little extra effort on your part will go a long way towards better understanding each other. If you want to improve communication in your relationship, make sure to allocate time for talking every day and practice active listening instead of assuming that you know what your partner’s feelings are. Use “I” statements instead of accusing your partner, set clear boundaries between the two of you, and understand your own feelings so that you can work on resolving them.

In addition, couples should remember that they are two separate human beings who deserve to be happy. So if you want to improve communication in your relationship and make it last, then keep in mind that you both have your own needs and emotions, which is why it’s important to set clear boundaries between the two of you. However, you also need to be there for your partner every day and make sure that you are both happy and satisfied with your relationship.